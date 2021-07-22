What to Watch on Thursday: Say goodbye to Good Girls as season 4 comes to a close

Good Girls

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

Series Finale

Thanks to a heartbreaking cancellation, Good Girls' season 4 finale will also serve as its series finale. Now the question becomes: How much of Beth, Annie, and Ruby's story will get wrapped up in the show's final hour? —Samantha Highfill

Ultra City Smiths

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on AMC+

Series Debut

Gangs of David Bowie and Richard Nixon lookalikes. A hooker who provides back scratches. Musical numbers. A wrestler named Lady Andrea the Giant. Stop-motion animated baby dolls. That's just a taste of this new series from Patriot and Perpetual Grace LTD creator Steven Conrad, which follows an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of a famous tycoon. Two intrepid detectives are on the case, rallying to fight against their city's dangerous corruption — but it comes at a high cost to themselves and their families. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Beat Shazam — Fox

Making It — NBC

9 p.m.

The Outpost — The CW

9:15 p.m.

Top Chef Amateurs — Bravo

Streaming

Through Our Eyes (docuseries debut) — HBO Max

Why Women Kill — Paramount+

*times are ET and subject to change