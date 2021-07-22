What to Watch on Thursday: Say goodbye to Good Girls as season 4 comes to a close
Also, the wonderfully weird stop-motion noir comedy Ultra City Smiths comes to AMC+.
Good Girls
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC
Series Finale
Thanks to a heartbreaking cancellation, Good Girls' season 4 finale will also serve as its series finale. Now the question becomes: How much of Beth, Annie, and Ruby's story will get wrapped up in the show's final hour? —Samantha Highfill
Ultra City Smiths
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on AMC+
Series Debut
Gangs of David Bowie and Richard Nixon lookalikes. A hooker who provides back scratches. Musical numbers. A wrestler named Lady Andrea the Giant. Stop-motion animated baby dolls. That's just a taste of this new series from Patriot and Perpetual Grace LTD creator Steven Conrad, which follows an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of a famous tycoon. Two intrepid detectives are on the case, rallying to fight against their city's dangerous corruption — but it comes at a high cost to themselves and their families. —Gerrad Hall
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus a clip from this week's episode of Drag Race All-Stars, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Beat Shazam — Fox
Making It — NBC
9 p.m.
The Outpost — The CW
9:15 p.m.
Top Chef Amateurs — Bravo
Streaming
Through Our Eyes (docuseries debut) — HBO Max
RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 — Paramount+
Why Women Kill — Paramount+
*times are ET and subject to change
