What to Watch on Thursday: Never Have I Ever is back for more high school shenanigans and a love triangle
Plus, American Horror Stories scares up an anthology of terrifying tales, Joshua Jackson is Dr. Death in Peacock's new series, and more.
American Horror Stories
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on FX on Hulu
Season Premiere
If you think changing things up every season isn't enough, the new American Horror Story spin-off is the show for you. The anthology series American Horror Stories will present a different tale of terror in every episode, à la The Twilight Zone. And talk about a frighteningly good cast: Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, Danny Trejo, Paris Jackson, Aaron Tveit, and Kevin McHale will all appear on the series. (Though, with Ryan Murphy, stellar casts are pretty much a given at this point.) The seven-episode season will feature stories about an evil Santa, the return of the Rubber Man from AHS season 1 — now Rubber Woman — and… Tipper Gore. Perhaps there's an American Crime Story: Impeachment crossover on the way? —Tyler Aquilina
Never Have I Ever
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Season Premiere
Never Have I Ever is back for more teenage fun as season 2 sees Devi in the midst of a love triangle with swim team hottie Paxton Hall-Yoshida and academic rival Ben Gross. And, spoiler alert, she decides to try and date them both! You can imagine how that works out… —Samantha Highfill
Dr. Death
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock
Series Debut
It's Pacey like you've never seen him before! The underappreciated Joshua Jackson — better known to Gen Xers as the adorable teacher-loving Pacey Witter from Dawson's Creek — goes far against type in Dr. Death, Peacock's stomach-churning limited series about real-life neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch who fatally maimed patients while working in Dallas-Fort Worth hospitals. The cast of this horror show is terrific — Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater play sleuthing doctors who work tirelessly to remove Duntsch from rotation — but Jackson is the real medical miracle here. Meet us back here next year when we start our FYC campaign for the ex-Pacey. —Lynette Rice
Magnolia Network launch
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on the Magnolia App and Discovery+
Don't be confused by the new name: Magnolia Network isn't all Chip and Joanna Gaines, all the time. But… how bad would that be, seriously? We'll certainly get more from the renovation duo in Fixer Upper: Welcome Home and Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines, but with four kids and burgeoning Waco, Tex. businesses, they obvs can't star in everything. So look for shiny new DIY showcases like Family Dinner, Homegrown, Restoration Road With Clint Harp, First Time Fixer, Home Work, Super Dad, Inn the Works, Van Go, The Artisan's Kitchen, Growing Floret, and Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things. —L.R.
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren — ABC
Beat Shazam — Fox
Making It — NBC
9 p.m.
Holey Moley 3D in 2D — ABC
The Outpost (season premiere) — The CW
Families of the Mafia (season premiere) — MTV
9:15 p.m.
Top Chef Amateurs — Bravo
10 p.m.
The Hustler — ABC
Killer Shark vs. Killer Whale (special) — National Geographic
Streaming
The North Water (series debut) — AMC+
First Wives Club (season premiere) — BET+
RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 — Paramount+
Why Women Kill — Paramount+
*times are ET and subject to change
