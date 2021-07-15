Plus, American Horror Stories scares up an anthology of terrifying tales, Joshua Jackson is Dr. Death in Peacock's new series, and more.

What to Watch on Thursday: Never Have I Ever is back for more high school shenanigans and a love triangle

American Horror Stories

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on FX on Hulu

Never Have I Ever

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

Never Have I Ever is back for more teenage fun as season 2 sees Devi in the midst of a love triangle with swim team hottie Paxton Hall-Yoshida and academic rival Ben Gross. And, spoiler alert, she decides to try and date them both! You can imagine how that works out… —Samantha Highfill

Dr. Death

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock

Series Debut

It's Pacey like you've never seen him before! The underappreciated Joshua Jackson — better known to Gen Xers as the adorable teacher-loving Pacey Witter from Dawson's Creek — goes far against type in Dr. Death, Peacock's stomach-churning limited series about real-life neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch who fatally maimed patients while working in Dallas-Fort Worth hospitals. The cast of this horror show is terrific — Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater play sleuthing doctors who work tirelessly to remove Duntsch from rotation — but Jackson is the real medical miracle here. Meet us back here next year when we start our FYC campaign for the ex-Pacey. —Lynette Rice

Magnolia Network launch

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on the Magnolia App and Discovery+

Don't be confused by the new name: Magnolia Network isn't all Chip and Joanna Gaines, all the time. But… how bad would that be, seriously? We'll certainly get more from the renovation duo in Fixer Upper: Welcome Home and Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines, but with four kids and burgeoning Waco, Tex. businesses, they obvs can't star in everything. So look for shiny new DIY showcases like Family Dinner, Homegrown, Restoration Road With Clint Harp, First Time Fixer, Home Work, Super Dad, Inn the Works, Van Go, The Artisan's Kitchen, Growing Floret, and Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things. —L.R.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren — ABC

Beat Shazam — Fox

Making It — NBC

9 p.m.

Holey Moley 3D in 2D — ABC

The Outpost (season premiere) — The CW

Families of the Mafia (season premiere) — MTV

9:15 p.m.

Top Chef Amateurs — Bravo

10 p.m.

The Hustler — ABC

Killer Shark vs. Killer Whale (special) — National Geographic

Streaming

The North Water (series debut) — AMC+

First Wives Club (season premiere) — BET+

Why Women Kill — Paramount+

