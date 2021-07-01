What to Watch on Thursday: Top Chef Amateurs tests budding chefs' culinary craft

No Sudden Move

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Does anyone make movies faster than Steven Soderbergh? Less than a year after his last film, Let Them All Talk, hit HBO Max, the director is back with No Sudden Move, a heist-gone-wrong thriller set in 1950s Detroit. Don Cheadle stars as Curtis Goynes, a small-time criminal hired to help steal a simple document — or so he thinks. When the plan goes horribly wrong, Curtis winds up on the run from the Mafia, and sets out to recover the document, collect its ransom, and clear his debts. Also along for the ride are Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Kieran Culkin, and Uncut Gems breakout Julia Fox, among others. It seems the man who brought us the Ocean's trilogy hasn't lost his skill for assembling the perfect heist crew. —Tyler Aquilina

Top Chef Amateurs

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo

Series Debut

On the heels of what has been a remarkable Top Chef season shot during the pandemic, a new spin-off hosted by mainstay judge Gail Simmons celebrates the new influx of home chefs. Paired alongside franchise alums like All Star winners Richard Blais and Melissa King, two chefs will go head-to-head using their homegrown skills to conquer some of the most iconic challenges from the Top Chef archives, and win $5,000. —Marcus Jones

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus EW's Rachel Yang on why she loves Manifest, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren - ABC

Beat Shazam - Fox

Making It - NBC

9 p.m.

Holey Moley 3D in 2D - ABC

Reunion Road Trip (season finale) - E!

10 p.m.

The Hustler - ABC

Streaming

Martha Gets Down and Dirty (series debut) — Discovery+

The Surge at Mount Sinai (doc) — Discovery+

Tom and Jerry in New York (animated series debut) — HBO Max

The Mighty Ones (season premiere) — Hulu/Peacock

Why Women Kill - Paramount+

How She Rolls - PBS Living

Movies

Audible (doc) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change