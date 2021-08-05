What to Watch on Thursday: Drag Race All Stars serves one of the best Snatch Games in herstory
Plus, Kevin Hart hosts unfiltered (and decanted) conversations on the new Peacock talk show Hart to Heart.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+
Light up your fake cigarettes and tip back those citrus libations, because everyone's favorite RuPaul's Drag Race challenge is here — and the All Stars 6 edition is one of the best editions in recent herstory. As the ultimate test of a RuGirl's comedic chops, the celebrity impersonation challenge stands to separate the mightiest AS6 queens from mere court jesters. This go-round pits first-time competitors (like Ra'Jah O'Hara, who makes her Snatch Game debut as La Toya Jackson this year) against seasoned vets hunting for a RuDemption as celebrities who've never been Snatch-ed before (pay close attention to Kylie Sonique Love's Dolly Parton), while all eyes will be on Pandora Boxx and whether her Kim Cattrall will land like an ace Carol Channing or bomb like a botched Cheryl Canning. —Joey Nolfi
Related content:
Hart to Heart
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock
Series Debut
After a career built on stand-up, Kevin Hart is sitting down for his latest job, as host of his own talk show. The Central Intelligence and Ride Along star welcomes some fellow A-listers into his virtual wine cellar for insightful and enlightening conversations about what drives and motivates them, the obstacles they overcame on their journies to success, and future goals — and yes, some vintage vino. Guests include Don Cheadle, Miley Cyrus, and Kelly Clarkson. You won't wanna miss a moment like this. —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Robert and Michelle King are watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
9 p.m.
Top Chef Amateurs — Bravo
The Outpost — The CW
Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union (finale) — HBO
Making It (new timeslot) — NBC
Chrisley Knows Best (season premiere) — USA
Brat Loves Judy (series debut) — WE tv
10 p.m.
The Hustler — ABC
The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E (series debut) — WE tv
Streaming
Star Trek: Lower Decks (season premiere) — Paramount+
Departure (season premiere) — Peacock
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments