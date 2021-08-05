Plus, Kevin Hart hosts unfiltered (and decanted) conversations on the new Peacock talk show Hart to Heart.

What to Watch on Thursday: Drag Race All Stars serves one of the best Snatch Games in herstory

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+

Light up your fake cigarettes and tip back those citrus libations, because everyone's favorite RuPaul's Drag Race challenge is here — and the All Stars 6 edition is one of the best editions in recent herstory. As the ultimate test of a RuGirl's comedic chops, the celebrity impersonation challenge stands to separate the mightiest AS6 queens from mere court jesters. This go-round pits first-time competitors (like Ra'Jah O'Hara, who makes her Snatch Game debut as La Toya Jackson this year) against seasoned vets hunting for a RuDemption as celebrities who've never been Snatch-ed before (pay close attention to Kylie Sonique Love's Dolly Parton), while all eyes will be on Pandora Boxx and whether her Kim Cattrall will land like an ace Carol Channing or bomb like a botched Cheryl Canning. —Joey Nolfi

Hart to Heart

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock

Series Debut

After a career built on stand-up, Kevin Hart is sitting down for his latest job, as host of his own talk show. The Central Intelligence and Ride Along star welcomes some fellow A-listers into his virtual wine cellar for insightful and enlightening conversations about what drives and motivates them, the obstacles they overcame on their journies to success, and future goals — and yes, some vintage vino. Guests include Don Cheadle, Miley Cyrus, and Kelly Clarkson. You won't wanna miss a moment like this. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Top Chef Amateurs — Bravo

The Outpost — The CW

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union (finale) — HBO

Making It (new timeslot) — NBC

Brat Loves Judy (series debut) — WE tv

10 p.m.

The Hustler — ABC

The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E (series debut) — WE tv

Streaming

Departure (season premiere) — Peacock

*times are ET and subject to change