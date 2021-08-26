What to Watch on Thursday: The Other Two are back (at last!) for a new season of showbiz satire

The Other Two

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Season Premiere

What happens to your life when your little brother becomes wildly famous? Better question: What happens to your life when your little brother and mother become wildly famous? When the sharp show business satire finally returns for a second season, Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and Cary (Drew Tarver) deal with all sorts of new hurdles and highs as their mother, Pat (Molly Shannon), becomes a hugely popular daytime talk show and their baby bro, Chase Dreams (Case Walker), attends NYU. "They went through all of last season being the other two," says co-creator Sarah Schneider. "This season, when they're the other two — again — they're a little bit more galvanized to take control of their lives. So we see them really clawing to stake a claim on their lives in this season." And in one episode this season, brace for perhaps the most absurd Hollywood party yet. "There's apparently a third Hadid sister whose face and body hadn't quite settled until just now," teases co-creator Chris Kelly. "[The Dubeks] attend an invite-only party to get a first look at the new Hadid face and body before she's released to the masses. The newest Hadid sister is standing in the center of the room under a sheet for the whole episode." Let the grand re-unveiling of The Other Two begin. —Dan Snierson

The Good Fight

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+

Season Finale

Is it appropriate for Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) to lead a historically Black firm, and what should Diane do if she decides it's not? That question, which has driven most of the legal drama's fifth season, comes to a head in Thursday's finale as Diane continues to clash with Liz Reddick (Audra McDonald) over her place at Reddick Lockhart. On top of that, Diane has to argue a case in "Judge" Vinetta Clark's (CCH Pounder) neighborhood court. While we obviously can't reveal how everything resolves, we can share that Baranski is excited about what the ending means for The Good Fight's sixth season. "I think where we ended the show is something of a cliffhanger," says Baranski. "Where is the good fight going to take her [next]?" She continues, "We'll see where it goes, but I thought it was a brave and dangerous and really thought-provoking season." —Chancellor Agard

THE GOOD FIGHT Credit: Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

