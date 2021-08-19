The long-teased twist finally plays out as the eliminated queens battle for redemption in a lip-sync smackdown.

What to Watch on Thursday: Time at last for the 'game within a game' on Drag Race All Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+

We've made it to the fabulous final four of All Stars 6, but Ginger Minj, Kylie Sonique Love, Ra'Jah O'Hara, and Trinity K. Bonet are all about to get their wigs snatched! RuPaul (finally!) ru-veals the "game within a game," which involves all of the eliminated queens and what was teased last week as a lip-sync showdown for redemption. Thinking the other nine had sashay'd away for good, the four remaining queens will be gagged and gooped to learn what's up. Who will get a chance to return to the competition? Who, as a result, will lose their shot at the crown? And is it all really that simple? In the words of Alaska, anusthing is possible. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Holey Moley 3D in 2D — ABC

Coroner (season premiere) — The CW

9 p.m.

When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren — ABC

Top Chef Amateurs — Bravo

The Outpost — The CW

Making It — NBC

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (season premiere) — A&E

The Hustler — ABC

Streaming

The Smartest Kids in the World (doc) — Discovery+

Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is (comedy special) — HBO Max

Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground (doc) — HBO Max

Five Bedrooms (season premiere) — Peacock

*times are ET and subject to change