What to Watch on Thursday: Brooklyn Nine-Nine finally returns to kick off one last season

Titans

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Season Premiere

Like the great philosopher Jay-Z once said, "Nobody wins when the family feuds." That's especially true in Titans season 3, which sees Dick Grayson/Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites) and the titular super-team battle their former teammate Jason Todd/Robin (Curran Walters) when they relocate to Gotham City. Rebranding himself as the vengeful Red Hood, Jason begins targeting the Titans. "He's trying to get rid of his fear, trying to get rid of his trauma from what we saw in the first two seasons," says Walters of Jason's arc. "I think season 3 gave us an opportunity to explore each character's backstory, which is a beautiful thing, especially Jason's. In season 3, we really get to see what Jason went through and his relationship with the Titans." —Chancellor Agard

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Season Premiere

It's extremely noice to finally get new episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but it comes with a bittersweet reminder: This is indeed the final season of NBC's beloved cop comedy, and back-to-back episodes will be doled out every Thursday. In the season 8 premiere, Amy (Melissa Fumero) returns to the squad after her maternity leave, while new dad Jake (Andy Samberg) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) find themselves on a difficult case. Thirty minutes later, the Nine-Nine heads out of town for a weekend getaway. It would be criminal to miss the squad's final adventures, and you don't want to have to answer to Capt. Holt (Andre Braugher), do you? —Dan Snierson

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Holey Moley 3D in 2D — ABC

9 p.m.

When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren — ABC

Top Chef Amateurs — Bravo

The Outpost — The CW

Making It (new timeslot) — NBC

9:30 p.m.

Growing Up Chrisley (season premiere) — USA

10 p.m.

The Hustler — ABC

The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E (series debut) — WE tv

Streaming

The Ms. Pat Show (series debut) — BET+

Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco (series debut) — Discovery+

The Hype (series debut) — HBO Max

Movies

Homeroom (doc) — Hulu

*times are ET and subject to change