What to Watch on Thursday: LaKeith Stanfield is Yasuke in Netflix's new samurai anime

The Big Shot With Bethenny

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Series Debut

Before she was a Real Housewife of New York, Bethenny Frankel was a business mogul in the making, and she put her entrepreneurial acumen to work as a contestant on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart. Frankel is doing something similar with this new competition, but now, she is the Martha Stewart figure who's giving other would-be moguls the chance to be on her executive team. They'll face a series of real-life tasks and challenges to push their creativity and determination — and only one will emerge a winner. As she says in the trailer below, let the games begin! —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Yasuke

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

LeSean Thomas hopes the anime series he created acts as a "gateway" into the medium for newcomers. "These are projects that have a combination of ingredients that you wouldn't normally get from the Japanese industry because of the history, the regional differences, and our cultural approaches," he says. Yasuke will no doubt bring together an eclectic audience. Those who love Judas and the Black Messiah Oscar nominee LaKeith Stanfield will flock to see him voice Japan's first African samurai, while anime lovers will respond to the fantastical concept. While Yasuke was a real historical figure, Thomas crafted a show that's set in an alt world dominated by magic and mechs. "I didn't want to be trapped by the elements of history, so to speak, and I wanted to add a sense of fantasy, a sense of romanticism to it, much like the Japanese do with their historical figures," he explains. It's here, in this new Japan, where we find Yasuke now living a humble living as a boatsman in a small town after a lifetime of bloodshed. He'll have to pick up his sword again, however, when he encounters a young girl with supernatural abilities who is the target of dark forces. —Nick Romano

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Andy Garcia is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

2021 NFL Draft (round 1) — ABC/ESPN

Top Chef ("Meet You at the Drive-In") — Bravo

PEOPLE presents: William & Kate's Royal Anniversary (special) — The CW

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al — CBS

9 p.m.

Flip or Flop (new episodes begin) — HGTV

9:15 p.m.

Summer House (reunion, part 1) — Bravo

9:30 p.m.

B Positive — CBS

Let's Be Real (special) — Fox

10 p.m.

Streaming

Chasing Ocean Giants (docuseries debut) — Discovery+

Duff's Happy Fun Bake Time (series debut) — Discovery+

Lucy the Human Chimp (doc) — HBO Max

The Bad Seed (U.S. streaming debut) — Sundance Now

*times are ET and subject to change