Earth Day

WHAT & WHEN/WHERE TO WATCH:

Secrets of the Whales (docuseries debut) — Streaming on Disney+

Life in Color With David Attenborough (docuseries debut) — Streaming on Netflix

Cher & The Loneliest Elephant — Streaming on Paramount+

Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World (docuseries debut) — Check local listings on PBS

Kingdom of the Polar Bears (special) — 8 p.m. on Nat Geo Wild

There's something for everyone out there this Earth Day. Fans of Planet Earth and the many other BBC nature docs will definitely want to check out Netflix's Life in Color, a new series — hosted by David Attenborough, naturally — exploring how animals use color to survive and thrive in the wild. Then there's Secrets of the Whales on Disney+, a National Geographic series narrated by Sigourney Weaver, exploring the communication skills and social structures of five different whale species. Animal lovers may also enjoy the new Paramount+ special Cher & the Loneliest Elephant, which follows Cher's efforts to free an pachyderm named Kaavan from an abusive zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan. Lastly, PBS is airing a three-part documentary about teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, A Year to Change the World. It's all worth a watch — and all a worthy reminder of the work ahead to help salvage our planet. —Tyler Aquilina

WTW Credit: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images; Netflix; Zoobs Ansari/Smithsonian 2021 Paramount+

Generation Hustle

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Docuseries Debut

From ponzi schemes and fake identities — like German heiress Anna Delvey — to the failed WeWork, this 10-episode docuseries does a deep dive on some of the biggest con jobs and scams pulled off by some brazen, but brilliant, young entrepreneurs. Some of whom it seems still don't see the err of their ways. While some of them achieved their desire for wealth and status, it was short-lived. See how they all pulled it off, and were taken down. —Gerrad Hall

Rutherford Falls

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock

Series Debut

Partly inspired by the wave of controversial statues being removed throughout the United States, Peacock's latest comedy Rutherford Falls puts two best friends from opposing family histories under the microscope. Ed Helms stars as the prickly Nathan Rutherford, whose ancestral ties to the city's founding puts him at odds with his best friend Reagan Wells (played by Jana Schmieding), a member of the neighboring fictional tribe. The humor is embedded in the moments when our two leads begin to realize how much they have yet to learn about their roots. Michael Greyeyes as casino owner Terry puts in a multi-layered performance as a mentor to Wells and the power-playing force against Rutherford's fight to keep the status quo. —Omar Sanchez

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus Ed Helms on what his Rutherford Falls character has in common with Andy from The Office, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

2040 (special) — The CW

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al — CBS

9 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

B Positive — CBS

The Moodys — Fox

10 p.m.

Rebel — ABC

2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards — IFC

Law & Order: Organized Crime — NBC

10:30 p.m.

Big Trick Energy (series debut) — truTV

Streaming

Ellen's Next Great Designer (series debut) — HBO Max

Create Together (season premiere) — YouTube

Movies

*times are ET and subject to change