What to Watch on Thursday: Celebrate Earth Day with Greta Thunberg, David Attenborough, Cher, and more
Plus, Ed Helms' new sitcom Rutherford Falls, from Parks & Rec creator Michael Schur, comes to Peacock.
Earth Day
WHAT & WHEN/WHERE TO WATCH:
Secrets of the Whales (docuseries debut) — Streaming on Disney+
Life in Color With David Attenborough (docuseries debut) — Streaming on Netflix
Cher & The Loneliest Elephant — Streaming on Paramount+
Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World (docuseries debut) — Check local listings on PBS
Kingdom of the Polar Bears (special) — 8 p.m. on Nat Geo Wild
There's something for everyone out there this Earth Day. Fans of Planet Earth and the many other BBC nature docs will definitely want to check out Netflix's Life in Color, a new series — hosted by David Attenborough, naturally — exploring how animals use color to survive and thrive in the wild. Then there's Secrets of the Whales on Disney+, a National Geographic series narrated by Sigourney Weaver, exploring the communication skills and social structures of five different whale species. Animal lovers may also enjoy the new Paramount+ special Cher & the Loneliest Elephant, which follows Cher's efforts to free an pachyderm named Kaavan from an abusive zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan. Lastly, PBS is airing a three-part documentary about teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, A Year to Change the World. It's all worth a watch — and all a worthy reminder of the work ahead to help salvage our planet. —Tyler Aquilina
Generation Hustle
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max
Docuseries Debut
From ponzi schemes and fake identities — like German heiress Anna Delvey — to the failed WeWork, this 10-episode docuseries does a deep dive on some of the biggest con jobs and scams pulled off by some brazen, but brilliant, young entrepreneurs. Some of whom it seems still don't see the err of their ways. While some of them achieved their desire for wealth and status, it was short-lived. See how they all pulled it off, and were taken down. —Gerrad Hall
Rutherford Falls
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock
Series Debut
Partly inspired by the wave of controversial statues being removed throughout the United States, Peacock's latest comedy Rutherford Falls puts two best friends from opposing family histories under the microscope. Ed Helms stars as the prickly Nathan Rutherford, whose ancestral ties to the city's founding puts him at odds with his best friend Reagan Wells (played by Jana Schmieding), a member of the neighboring fictional tribe. The humor is embedded in the moments when our two leads begin to realize how much they have yet to learn about their roots. Michael Greyeyes as casino owner Terry puts in a multi-layered performance as a mentor to Wells and the power-playing force against Rutherford's fight to keep the status quo. —Omar Sanchez
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus Ed Helms on what his Rutherford Falls character has in common with Andy from The Office, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
