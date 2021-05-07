What to Watch this Weekend: Superhero family saga Jupiter's Legacy flies onto Netflix

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

FRIDAY

Jupiter's Legacy

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

"If you were [Superman actor] Christopher Reeve marrying [Wonder Woman actress] Lynda Carter, you just don't expect your kid to be Kim Kardashian." That's how comic book creator Mark Millar describes Jupiter's Legacy, the Netflix series adaptation of his superhero saga. Josh Duhamel portrays Sheldon Sampson across two timelines: in 1929 after the Stock Market Crash when the character leads an expedition to a mysterious mystical island that grants him and his group superpowers, and in the present day when, after years of fighting villains with his team called The Union, he's grappling with the legacy he leaves behind. That also involves whether his children will live up to his high standards. Brandon (Andrew Horton) never seems to do anything right in his father's eyes and Chloe (Elena Kampouris) has given up heroism altogether. "If I had to give it a cultural touchstone, I'd say it's The Godfather in the sense that it's about an unusual family at the heart of the most outrageous situation, but it feels incredibly human and very layered. You can relate to everybody within the story," Millar says. —Nick Romano

Related content:

Monster

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

This Kelvin Harrison Jr.-starrer adapted from the award-winning Walter Dean Myers book of the same name has been a long time coming. Originally premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018, the movie follows a young Black aspiring filmmaker who's on the verge of graduating high school before he's sucked into a legal battle where prosecutors are arguing he's a murderer and a monster. Filling out the film's supporting cast are other recent breakout stars including John David Washington, Lovie Simone, and Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome. —Marcus Jones

Related content:

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus the final season of Shrill and what Ziwe is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Mythic Quest (season premiere) — Apple TV+

Shrill (final season premiere) — Hulu

Movies

The Boy From Medellín (J Balvin doc) — Amazon Prime Video

Undergods — VOD

8 p.m.

My Lottery Dream Home (new episodes begin) — HGTV

8:30 p.m.

Happily Wherever (series debut) — HGTV

9 p.m.

Magnum P.I. (season finale) — CBS

Dynasty (season premiere) — The CW

Dateline ("Window of Opportunity") — NBC

10 p.m.

11 p.m.

A Black Lady Sketch Show — HBO

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC

Live from New York, it's, uh, Elon Musk? The controversial Tesla exec is coming to 30 Rock, hosting one of season 46's last episodes. He'll be joined by Miley Cyrus, who'll be making her sixth appearance as musical guest. Of course, SNL is no stranger to courting controversy, but Musk is, shall we say, an unusual choice for the show, which usually taps actors, comedians, sports stars, or musicians. (Fans — and even some SNL cast members — have already expressed confusion about his hosting gig.) Guess we'll have to wait until Saturday to see whether you really can spell comedy without the letters CEO. —Devan Coggan

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Meet the Meerkats (series debut) — Discovery+

Check local listings

Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World — ABC, CBS, Fox, YouTube

5 p.m.

8 p.m.

Attenborough's Journey (special) — BBC America

Dateline ("While He Was Sleeping") — NBC

9 p.m.

Pink Skies Ahead (movie) — MTV

SUNDAY

Ziwe

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11 p.m. on Showtime

Series Debut

A viral side project conducting electrifying interviews with oft-problematic media personalities over Instagram Live last summer turned into this former Desus & Mero writer getting her own variety show on their same network. The Showtime and A24 production still has host Ziwe keeping guests like Fran Lebowitz, Bowen Yang, and Eboni K. Williams on their toes, but also includes satirical music videos, commercial parodies, filmed pieces, and more. —MJ

Related content:

What Else to Watch

11:30 a.m.

Valerie's Home Cooking (season premiere) — Food Network

7 p.m.

8 p.m.

Biography: Booker T — A&E

Latin GRAMMY Celebra Ellas y su Música — Univision

8:30 p.m.

The Great North — Fox

The Gloaming (season finale) — Starz

9 p.m.

When Calls the Heart (season finale) — Hallmark

City on a Hill — Showtime

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

The Rookie — ABC

Mare of Easttown — HBO

Couples Therapy (back-to-back episodes) — Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change