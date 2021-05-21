Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Plus, Master of None finally returns for season 3, Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead storms onto Netflix, and more.

What to Watch this Weekend: Anya Taylor-Joy, Lil Nas X headline the last SNL of the season

FRIDAY

Pink: All I Know So Far

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Ever wondered what it's like to be a wife, mom of two, and an international pop star selling out stadium shows? Pink's new music documentary offers a candid glimpse into that life, following her and her family in the lead-up to her two-night show at Wembley Stadium as part of her 2019 Beautiful Trauma World Tour. Footage from rehearsals and their travels combined with behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material provides an entertaining and unique portrait of the entertainer. And you better believe there are some high-flying acrobatics! —Gerrad Hall

Solos

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Series Debut

Truly, having actors like Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, and Uzo Aduba in any project is enticing enough. Then put them in a time machine, a spaceship, and a bio-dome respectively, and it's like, "What the heck is this show?" The answer is an anthology series about human connection, that manages to keep viewers entertained even if most of the episodes are built entirely off the performance of one actor alone in a room. —Marcus Jones

Army of the Dead

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

If you ever decide to take on a zombie mob, make sure you have Dave Bautista by your side. At least that's Ana de la Reguera's advice, who used that technique herself in Zack Snyder's highly anticipated zombie flick Army of the Dead. The duo team up with a motley crew of brave souls willing to use their skills to try and rid the world of the undead. Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Matthias Schweighofer, and Ella Purnell join forces with Bautista and de la Reguera in a battle of strength and wit against the zombie while navigating through a maze of difficult challenges. It's worth noting the warriors were grossly outnumbered by the zombies, but it helps if you invade their territory while they're enjoying a siesta. The team members consist mostly of strangers but with a lot of money on the line, it's best to stick together and focus on exiting as victors together. Though there's always the option of becoming a zombie instead, though all that will get you in exchange is a bullet in the brain. —Rosy Cordero

See Us Unite for Change

Airing across MTV Entertainment's various channels, Ken Jeong hosts this special to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Month. Featuring notable AAPI celebrities, including Daniel Dae Kim, Naomi Osaka, Olivia Munn, and Henry Golding, and performances from Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, and Sting, the special is putting the spotlight on the community's importance to the country, and highlighting anti-hate initiatives. —GH

What Else to Watch

Streaming

The Me You Can't See (docuseries debut) — Apple TV+

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything (docuseries debut) — Apple TV+

The Bite (series debut) — Spectrum

Movies

Toofaan — Amazon Prime Video

Walking While Black: L.O.V.E. Is the Answer (doc) — Digital/VOD

8 p.m.

Pride (docuseries finale) — FX

9 p.m.

Dynasty — The CW

Pause With Sam Jay (series debut) — HBO

Dateline ("Secrets By the Bay") — NBC

11 p.m.

A Black Lady Sketch Show — HBO

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC

Season Finale

SNL is saying goodbye to season 46. Anya Taylor-Joy — who just won a Golden Globe for her role in The Queen's Gambit — is making her Studio 8H debut this weekend, hosting the season finale. (Although in SNL finale tradition, it's probably safe to expect a few cameos and celebrity guest stars, too.) Taylor-Joy will also be joined by fellow first-timer and musical guest Lil Nas X, who'll be performing "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and debuting a new song. —Devan Coggan

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

China: Nature's Ancient Kingdom — BBC America

A Predator Returns (movie) — Lifetime

SUNDAY

Master of None

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

It's been four long years since the last season of the Emmy-winning Netflix comedy, and much has changed. Not only has Aziz Ansari taken a step back for Lena Waithe's character Denise, the focus of the standout "Thanksgiving" episode last season, to take over as the lead, but now she has a wife named Alicia (played by Naomi Ackie). For anyone enamored by the gentle nature of the trailer, let's just say you'll be pleasantly surprised by the context of what moments are shown, and what story the show is actually telling. —MJ

American Idol

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Season Finale

Chayce Beckham. Grace Kinstler. Willie Spence. One of those three will be crowned the next American Idol come Sunday night, the winner revealed as part of the show's three-hour, live from coast-to-coast broadcast. Those three will sing for America's vote one last time — and they won't be the only ones performing: Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie will each take the stage during the show. And the rest of the top nine will return, joining artists including Fall Out Boy, Macklemore, Chaka Khan, Alessia Cara, Sheryl Crow, and more. —GH

American Idol Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan on 'American Idol' | Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC

In Treatment

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Reboot Premiere

HBO's In Treatment returns for a fourth season after 11 years, with a new location and a new star. Emmy winner Uzo Aduba plays Dr. Brooke Taylor, a Los Angeles therapist treating a diverse trio of patients: Eladio (Anthony Ramos), who works as a home health aide for a wealthy family's adult son; Colin (John Benjamin Hickey), a millionaire-turned-white-collar criminal recently released from prison; and Laila (Euphoria's Quintessa Swindell), an 18-year-old struggling to carve out her own identity. Of course, Brooke's also dealing with her own personal problems, including a recent personal loss and a longtime on-again, off-again boyfriend (Joel Kinnaman). If this season is half the actors' showcase the original was, expect Emmy nods for a lot of those folks come next year. —Tyler Aquilina

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

Biography: Ultimate Warrior — A&E

2021 Billboard Music Awards — NBC

8:30 p.m.

Duncanville (season premiere) — Fox

9 p.m.

The Chi (season premiere) — Showtime

Death and Nightingales — Starz

10 p.m.

Mare of Easttown — HBO

Breaking Bobby Bones (first look) — Nat Geo

Black Monday (season premiere) — Showtime

10:30 p.m.

Flatbush Misdemeanors (series debut) — Showtime

Midnight

The Bleepin' Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special — Adult Swim

*times are ET and subject to change