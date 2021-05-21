What to Watch this Weekend: Anya Taylor-Joy, Lil Nas X headline the last SNL of the season
Plus, Master of None finally returns for season 3, Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead storms onto Netflix, and more.
FRIDAY
Pink: All I Know So Far
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Ever wondered what it's like to be a wife, mom of two, and an international pop star selling out stadium shows? Pink's new music documentary offers a candid glimpse into that life, following her and her family in the lead-up to her two-night show at Wembley Stadium as part of her 2019 Beautiful Trauma World Tour. Footage from rehearsals and their travels combined with behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material provides an entertaining and unique portrait of the entertainer. And you better believe there are some high-flying acrobatics! —Gerrad Hall
Solos
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Series Debut
Truly, having actors like Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, and Uzo Aduba in any project is enticing enough. Then put them in a time machine, a spaceship, and a bio-dome respectively, and it's like, "What the heck is this show?" The answer is an anthology series about human connection, that manages to keep viewers entertained even if most of the episodes are built entirely off the performance of one actor alone in a room. —Marcus Jones
Army of the Dead
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
If you ever decide to take on a zombie mob, make sure you have Dave Bautista by your side. At least that's Ana de la Reguera's advice, who used that technique herself in Zack Snyder's highly anticipated zombie flick Army of the Dead. The duo team up with a motley crew of brave souls willing to use their skills to try and rid the world of the undead. Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Matthias Schweighofer, and Ella Purnell join forces with Bautista and de la Reguera in a battle of strength and wit against the zombie while navigating through a maze of difficult challenges. It's worth noting the warriors were grossly outnumbered by the zombies, but it helps if you invade their territory while they're enjoying a siesta. The team members consist mostly of strangers but with a lot of money on the line, it's best to stick together and focus on exiting as victors together. Though there's always the option of becoming a zombie instead, though all that will get you in exchange is a bullet in the brain. —Rosy Cordero
See Us Unite for Change
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on MTV, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, TV Land, and VH1
Airing across MTV Entertainment's various channels, Ken Jeong hosts this special to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Month. Featuring notable AAPI celebrities, including Daniel Dae Kim, Naomi Osaka, Olivia Munn, and Henry Golding, and performances from Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, and Sting, the special is putting the spotlight on the community's importance to the country, and highlighting anti-hate initiatives. —GH
- Olivia Liang, Sydney Park, Leah Lewis, and Nico Hiraga talk being Asian in Hollywood: 'The community runs so deep'
- Asian entertainers roundtable: Daniel Dae Kim, Olivia Munn, and more on importance of visibility: 'Step up and stand up'
- Bruce Lee's daughter condemns attacks against Asians: 'This is where 'kung flu' leads'
What Else to Watch
Streaming
The Me You Can't See (docuseries debut) — Apple TV+
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything (docuseries debut) — Apple TV+
Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. (series debut) — Hulu
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (season premiere) — Netflix
The Bite (series debut) — Spectrum
Movies
Toofaan — Amazon Prime Video
Walking While Black: L.O.V.E. Is the Answer (doc) — Digital/VOD
8 p.m.
Shark Tank (season finale) — ABC
Pride (docuseries finale) — FX
9 p.m.
Dynasty — The CW
Pause With Sam Jay (series debut) — HBO
11 p.m.
A Black Lady Sketch Show — HBO
SATURDAY
Saturday Night Live
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC
Season Finale
SNL is saying goodbye to season 46. Anya Taylor-Joy — who just won a Golden Globe for her role in The Queen's Gambit — is making her Studio 8H debut this weekend, hosting the season finale. (Although in SNL finale tradition, it's probably safe to expect a few cameos and celebrity guest stars, too.) Taylor-Joy will also be joined by fellow first-timer and musical guest Lil Nas X, who'll be performing "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and debuting a new song. —Devan Coggan
What Else to Watch
8 p.m.
China: Nature's Ancient Kingdom — BBC America
A Predator Returns (movie) — Lifetime
SUNDAY
Master of None
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Season Premiere
It's been four long years since the last season of the Emmy-winning Netflix comedy, and much has changed. Not only has Aziz Ansari taken a step back for Lena Waithe's character Denise, the focus of the standout "Thanksgiving" episode last season, to take over as the lead, but now she has a wife named Alicia (played by Naomi Ackie). For anyone enamored by the gentle nature of the trailer, let's just say you'll be pleasantly surprised by the context of what moments are shown, and what story the show is actually telling. —MJ
American Idol
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Season Finale
Chayce Beckham. Grace Kinstler. Willie Spence. One of those three will be crowned the next American Idol come Sunday night, the winner revealed as part of the show's three-hour, live from coast-to-coast broadcast. Those three will sing for America's vote one last time — and they won't be the only ones performing: Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie will each take the stage during the show. And the rest of the top nine will return, joining artists including Fall Out Boy, Macklemore, Chaka Khan, Alessia Cara, Sheryl Crow, and more. —GH
In Treatment
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO
Reboot Premiere
HBO's In Treatment returns for a fourth season after 11 years, with a new location and a new star. Emmy winner Uzo Aduba plays Dr. Brooke Taylor, a Los Angeles therapist treating a diverse trio of patients: Eladio (Anthony Ramos), who works as a home health aide for a wealthy family's adult son; Colin (John Benjamin Hickey), a millionaire-turned-white-collar criminal recently released from prison; and Laila (Euphoria's Quintessa Swindell), an 18-year-old struggling to carve out her own identity. Of course, Brooke's also dealing with her own personal problems, including a recent personal loss and a longtime on-again, off-again boyfriend (Joel Kinnaman). If this season is half the actors' showcase the original was, expect Emmy nods for a lot of those folks come next year. —Tyler Aquilina
What Else to Watch
8 p.m.
Biography: Ultimate Warrior — A&E
The Equalizer (season finale) — CBS
The Simpsons (season finale) — Fox
2021 Billboard Music Awards — NBC
8:30 p.m.
Duncanville (season premiere) — Fox
9 p.m.
NCIS: Los Angeles (season finale) — CBS
Bob's Burgers (season finale) — Fox
The Chi (season premiere) — Showtime
Death and Nightingales — Starz
10 p.m.
NCIS: New Orleans (season finale) — CBS
Mare of Easttown — HBO
Breaking Bobby Bones (first look) — Nat Geo
Black Monday (season premiere) — Showtime
10:30 p.m.
Flatbush Misdemeanors (series debut) — Showtime
Midnight
The Bleepin' Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special — Adult Swim
*times are ET and subject to change
