What to Watch on Wednesday: The Challenge: Double Agents heads for the finish line

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Chameleon, the Piglet, Robopine, Yeti, Black Swan, Russian Dolls, Crab, and Seashell are coming together to form the Super 8. But tonight's episode is going to be a doozy — the two-hour special will result in double unmaskings, plus the panelists meet clue-meister Cluedle-Doo for the first time, oh and Rita Wilson is here! "This show gets weirder and weirder," host Nick Cannon says in the preview. You're tellin' us, Bulldog! —Rachel Yang

The Challenge: Double Agents

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on MTV

Season Finale

The longest season of The Challenge is finally coming to an icy end in this week's episode, as part two of the Double Agents finale will reveal who eventually comes out on top of the most cutthroat, shocking season yet. Last week's episode ended on the cliffhanger where CT and Amber B. — currently in first place with a solid lead over the three other teams — won the disgusting eating challenge checkpoint and have a decision to make. Which team will they sabotage with another plate of ram testicles and steins of animal blood they'll have to consume before moving on? And let's not forget that Kaycee dislocated her knee and is doing everything in her power to finish this final in extreme pain on one leg, while her partner Fessy throws a temper tantrum with two working legs. Karma really is real this season! —Sydney Bucksbaum

Good Trouble

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Freeform

After a half season crammed with big changes, big conversations and big questions, the season 3 spring finale of Good Trouble is here with even more of the same. While Callie (Maia Mitchell) heads to trial with Kathleen (Constance Zimmer), those FBI mumblings finally catch up to the hotshot lawyer, leaving Callie in a make it or break it spot. Mariana is just as much of a boss bitch as she and the her team pitch their BB app to a buyer. (Too bad she still hasn't come clean to the girls about dating Evan, though.) Elsewhere, Malika (Zuri Adele) deals with the fallout of telling Isaac (Sarunas J. Jackson) the truth about wanting to be with both him and Dyonte (Marcus Emanuel Mitchell), Davia (Emma Hunton) really gives things a go with well-meaning teacher friend Matt (Erik Stocklin) and Gael (Tommy Martinez) contemplates the price of his soul while Alice (Sherry Cola) takes a stand to save hers. Then, because there wasn't already enough going on, more than one blast from the past shows up to cause some trouble — and we're not totally convinced it's the good kind. —Ruth Kinane

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Nova: Reef Rescue — PBS

8 p.m.

Kung Fu — The CW

8:30 p.m.

Home Economics — ABC

9 p.m.

SEAL Team — CBS

9:30 p.m.

Call Your Mother — ABC

10 p.m.

Snowfall (season finale) — FX

Streaming

*times are ET and subject to change