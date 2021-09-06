What to Watch on Monday: Days of Our Lives goes Beyond Salem with new Peacock spin-off
Deidre Hall, Lisa Rinna, Eileen Davidson, and more return for a new limited series.
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock
Series Debut
Fans of Days of Our Lives have a big decision to make on Monday: Is their love for the NBC soap strong enough to get them to check out the spin-off Beyond Salem on Peacock? It's a tempting proposition: the limited series brings lots of current and former DOOL stars (Deidre Hall, Lisa Rinna, Greg Rikaart, and Eileen Davidson, among them) together for a mystery involving stolen jewels. Episodes stream daily through Sept. 10 — but we're guessing more excursions out of Salem could be in the cards. —Lynette Rice
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
Live With Kelly and Ryan (season premiere) — Check local listings
Stories From the Stage (special 9/11 episode) — World Channel/PBS app platforms
8 p.m.
Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace (movie) — Lifetime
Air Disasters: The Pentagon Attack — Smithsonian Channel
9 p.m.
Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo
The Republic of Sarah (season finale) — The CW
Ben & Jerry's: Clash of the Cones (season finale) — Food Network
Laetitia — HBO
Help! I Wrecked My House (season premiere) — HGTV
Ten Steps to Disaster: Twin Towers (docuseries debut) — Smithsonian Channel
10 p.m.
The Ultimate Surfer — ABC
The Wall — NBC
The Missing Evidence: 9/11 Secret Explosions in the Towers — Smithsonian Channel
Midnight
Robot Chicken (season premiere) — Adult Swim
Streaming
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (docuseries debut) — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
