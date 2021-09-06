What to Watch on Monday: Days of Our Lives goes Beyond Salem with new Peacock spin-off

Deidre Hall, Lisa Rinna, Eileen Davidson, and more return for a new limited series.

By EW Staff
September 06, 2021 at 09:25 AM EDT
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock

Series Debut
Fans of Days of Our Lives have a big decision to make on Monday: Is their love for the NBC soap strong enough to get them to check out the spin-off Beyond Salem on Peacock? It's a tempting proposition: the limited series brings lots of current and former DOOL stars (Deidre Hall, Lisa Rinna, Greg Rikaart, and Eileen Davidson, among them) together for a mystery involving stolen jewels. Episodes stream daily through Sept. 10 — but we're guessing more excursions out of Salem could be in the cards. —Lynette Rice

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Live With Kelly and Ryan (season premiere) — Check local listings

Stories From the Stage (special 9/11 episode) — World Channel/PBS app platforms

8 p.m.

Bachelor in Paradise — ABC

Roswell, New Mexico — The CW

Hell's Kitchen — Fox

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace (movie) — Lifetime

American Ninja Warrior — NBC

Air Disasters: The Pentagon AttackSmithsonian Channel

9 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo

The Republic of Sarah (season finale) — The CW

Ben & Jerry's: Clash of the Cones (season finale) — Food Network

Laetitia — HBO

Help! I Wrecked My House (season premiere) — HGTV

Ten Steps to Disaster: Twin Towers (docuseries debut) — Smithsonian Channel

10 p.m.

The Ultimate Surfer — ABC

The Wall — NBC

The Missing Evidence: 9/11 Secret Explosions in the TowersSmithsonian Channel

Midnight

Robot Chicken (season premiere) — Adult Swim

Streaming

Reservation Dogs — FX on Hulu

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (docuseries debut) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change

