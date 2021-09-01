What to Watch on Monday: It's a Lowe family affair on 9-1-1: Lone Star

Antiques Roadshow: Celebrity Edition

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Check local listings on PBS

Celebrities ... they're just like us. Meaning, some of them are also collectors. Maybe even pack rats. And they want to know what their belongings are worth too. So Antiques Roadshow is welcoming to the show for a month of episodes, kicking off with Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, comedian Jay Leno, actress S. Epatha Merkerson, pro golfer Dottie Pepper, and author Jason Reynolds. Will any of their prized possessions be appraised at shocking values? Will any of the be disappointed to hear something they own isn't as rare as they expected? Let's hit the roadshow to find out. —Gerrad Hall

9-1-1: Lone Star

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox

The second season's 11th episode is a family affair on 9-1-1: Lone Star. Written by John Owen Lowe (son of the show's star Rob Lowe) and directed by Rob's brother, Chad, the episode centers on Owen (Rob Lowe) as he's forced to take some time off, following an operation. Not one for lounging around with a good book or puzzle, Owen finds himself following emergency calls on an Austin Fire Department 911 app and winds up in pursuit of a serial arsonist. Problem is, not everyone believes there is an arsonist out there and concerns grow over Owen's mental well-being. Elsewhere, Marjan (Natacha Karam) is canceled on social media after a rescue ends in disaster and finds herself questioning her identity and motives, while T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva) entertain Carlos' parents for dinner, but forget the limes for the margaritas. Honestly, we can't decide who's in the worst spot this week. —Ruth Kinane

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus EW's Derek Lawrence on the road to our BINGE: The Fast Saga podcast, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

American Masters—Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir — PBS

Donkey Hodie (series debut) — PBS Kids

8 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht — Bravo

All Rise — CBS

Best Baker in America (season premiere) — Food Network

Pray, Obey, Kill (season finale) — HBO

10 p.m.

Breeders — FX

Debris — NBC

*times are ET and subject to change