What to Watch on Monday: Pure chaos on 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star season finales

Also, Black Lightning says goodbye, and The Voice gears up for the end of season 20.

By EW Staff
May 24, 2021 at 06:00 AM EDT
The Voice

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

We've made it to the end of another season of The Voice! There are five singers vying for the title of season 20's winner: Kenzie Wheeler, Victor Solomon, Rachel Mac, Cam Anthony, and Jordan Matthew Young. With each coach still in the competition, everyone will bring everything into this last week of performances. We'll be getting two performances from each remaining artist, a ballad and an uptempo cover. Get ready to feel all the feelings! Who do you want to see become The Voice? —Alamin Yohannes

9-1-1 & 9-1-1: Lone Star

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m./9 p.m. on Fox

Season Finale
If you've being paying attention to the last few episodes of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, you're already prepared for the Fox emergency services dramas to end their seasons with a bunch of tension and tears. In L.A., the 188 are reeling in the aftermath of Eddie's (Ryan Guzman) shooting, realizing that the sniper is targeting members of the LAFD. The loyal bunch that they are, everyone's more concerned with saving their fellow crew members than themselves. All the while, Maddie's (Jennifer Love Hewitt) postpartum depression worsens.

Down in Texas, things aren't much better as a massive dust cloud engulfs Austin, while Owen (Rob Lowe) and Mateo (Julian Works) are caught up, helping victims of a plane that's crashed into a building. You know, quiet day at the station kinda stuff. Just when you thought that was enough drama to tide you over until the new season, a familiar face appears on the scene, throwing the 126 into chaos. Enjoy the time away, wondering what the heck is coming next. —Ruth Kinane

Black Lightning

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

Series Finale
After four seasons of powerful and topical storytelling, Black Lightning is coming to an end. Thankfully, it's going to give us the fight we've been waiting for all that time: Black Lightning (Cress Williams) vs. Tobias Whale (Marvin Jones III). "I don't think [any] viewer would be disappointed in how we're wrapping this up," Jones recently told EW, adding that he's happy with how the whole show wraps up. "I was very satisfied. "It's funny that I'm saying that because I've been going back and forth for the last six months on how this could end. I am satisfied and happy with the conclusion." —Chancellor Agard

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Independent Lens: The Donut King (doc) — PBS

8 p.m.

All American — The CW

Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation (special) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht — Bravo

All Rise (series finale) — CBS

In Treatment — HBO

10 p.m.

The Good Doctor — ABC

Debris (season finale) — NBC

Streaming

Whitstable Pearl (series debut) — Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change

