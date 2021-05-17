Plus, Martin Freeman and FX's parenthood comedy Breeders goes to time-out (which is to say, wraps up season 2).

What to Watch on Monday: We're down to the Top 9 on The Voice

The Voice

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Season 20 of The Voice is hurtling towards its end. With Week 2 of the live shows upon us, the remaining nine contestants have one more round before making it to the finale! After nearly half of the singers were eliminated, each coach is left with two singers — except Kelly Clarkson, who has three with Gihanna Zoë, Kenzie Wheeler, and Corey Ward. Get ready to watch the remaining vocalists sing their hearts out as they vie for the top spot this season! —Alamin Yohannes

THE VOICE Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Breeders

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX

Season Finale

Being a parent is hard, especially when your kid doesn't like you. So much so that he punches you. Such is the case on FX's Breeders, where, last week, Luke (Alex Eastwood) and his dad Paul (Martin Freeman) got in a huge fight, resulting in a physical altercation and Luke running away from home. Tonight, Paul tries to fix things, but complicating matters is that it's his mother-in-law's wedding. With time ticking, he has to make a potentially life-changing decision. —Gerrad Hall

