Also, HBO examines the opioid epidemic in the new documentary The Crime of the Century.

What to Watch on Monday: The Voice goes live as the Top 17 face off

The Voice

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Now that Knockouts are done — with a little mentoring from Snoop Dogg — it's time for the live shows at the Top 17. But who will round out the roster? We still need to find out who won that four-way Knockout between the singers who were saved by their coach: Emma Caroline, Devan Blake Jones, Carolina Rial, and Savanna Woods. All 17 will perform, but only nine will make it through to next week. The pressure is on! —Gerrad Hall

THE VOICE Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Related content:

The Crime of the Century

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Docuseries Debut

Oscar-winning Going Clear director Alex Gibney is turning his lens on the opioid epidemic for his latest project, The Crime of the Century. The two-part documentary explores the origins, extent, and fallout of the crisis, showing how drug companies fueled the epidemic to the tune of billions of dollars, and thousands of lives. The CDC estimates that half a million people died from opioid overdoses in the last 20 years, and The Crime of the Century posits — with plenty of evidence — that Big Pharma was largely responsible, pushing the dangerous drugs while lining its pockets. It's essential viewing for anyone trying to understand how we got here. —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus EW's Sydney Bucksbaum on why she loves watching The Circle, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Antiques Roadshow (Celebrity Edition) — PBS

8 p.m.

Lifetime Presents Variety's Power of Women: The Comedians — Lifetime

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht — Bravo

All Rise — CBS

9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox

10 p.m.

Breeders — FX

Debris — NBC

Streaming

Blinded — Those Who Kill (series debut) — Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change