What to Watch on Monday: Katie Thurston's Bachelorette journey begins

The Bachelorette

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Season Premiere

Season 17 of The Bachelorette is a "journey" is of many firsts: It's the first season without Chris Harrison; the first season featuring a blow-up doll named Sandy; and the first time most of us have encountered the phrase "surgical skin salesman." In tonight's season premiere, Katie Thurston meets 30 men at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in Santa Ana Pueblo, NM. One brings the aforementioned blow-up doll, another comes concealed in a giant, gift-wrapped box, and yes, there are plenty of jokes about masturbation. Oh, and speaking of firsts, tonight is probably the first time ABC censors allowed a joke about "dry bushes" to pass through standards and practices. —Kristen Baldwin

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus a clip from the 300th episode of Hell's Kitchen, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Barack Obama: On Fatherhood, Leadership and Legacy (Anderson Cooper 360 special) — CNN

9 p.m.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht — Bravo

Housebroken — Fox

Cartel Crew (season premiere) — VH1

9:30 p.m.

Duncanville — Fox

10 p.m.

American Greed (summer premiere) — CNBC

Small Fortune — NBC

Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly (series debut) — VH1

Streaming

Ms. Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries (season premiere) — Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change