What to Watch on Monday: Katie Thurston's Bachelorette journey begins
Also, The Good Doctor wraps up season 4 and Hell's Kitchen cooks up its 300th(!) episode.
The Bachelorette
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Season Premiere
Season 17 of The Bachelorette is a "journey" is of many firsts: It's the first season without Chris Harrison; the first season featuring a blow-up doll named Sandy; and the first time most of us have encountered the phrase "surgical skin salesman." In tonight's season premiere, Katie Thurston meets 30 men at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in Santa Ana Pueblo, NM. One brings the aforementioned blow-up doll, another comes concealed in a giant, gift-wrapped box, and yes, there are plenty of jokes about masturbation. Oh, and speaking of firsts, tonight is probably the first time ABC censors allowed a joke about "dry bushes" to pass through standards and practices. —Kristen Baldwin
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Barack Obama: On Fatherhood, Leadership and Legacy (Anderson Cooper 360 special) — CNN
Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns (300th episode) — Fox
9 p.m.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht — Bravo
Housebroken — Fox
Cartel Crew (season premiere) — VH1
9:30 p.m.
Duncanville — Fox
10 p.m.
American Greed (summer premiere) — CNBC
Small Fortune — NBC
Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly (series debut) — VH1
Streaming
Ms. Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries (season premiere) — Acorn TV
*times are ET and subject to change
