What to Watch on Monday: Below Deck Mediterranean sets sail for a new season
Also, Truth or Dare turns truly serious on The Bachelorette.
The Bachelorette
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
It's the moment none of us have been waiting for, rose lovers: Blake Moynes' arrival! This week on The Bachelorette, the camera-loving Canadian shows up in New Mexico to crash Katie's season. He's already been rejected by two Bachelorettes - Clare and Tayshia - but maybe the third time will be the charm for this guy. Other highlights from week four: Katie leads a group date through a game of Truth or Dare, and she also has a come-to-Jesus with Thomas, who is almost certainly not on this "journey" to find "love." Oh, and there's one more shocking twist: Several of the men… eat carbs! -Kristen Baldwin
Below Deck Mediterranean
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo
Season Premiere
Captain Sandy and the crew of mega-yacht Lady Michelle return to Croatia for season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean, joined by yachtie - and new chief stewardess - Katie. In the midst of a busy season of charters, things are anything but smooth sailing, as a series crisis threatens to derail the season before it can even begin. As expected, there are roommate and colleague issues, and plenty of demanding guests. But it's a night in the hot tub and a huge argument that leaves the team in professional and personal crisis.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus why EW staffers are loving Apple's For All Mankind, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
Independent Lens: The People vs. Agent Orange - PBS
8 p.m.
Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns - Fox
9 p.m.
Biography: KISStory (part 2) - A&E
The Republic of Sarah - The CW
Housebroken - Fox
9:30 p.m.
Duncanville - Fox
10 p.m.
The Celebrity Dating Game - ABC
American Greed - CNBC
Small Fortune - NBC
Streaming
Relentless (series debut) - Discovery+
*times are ET and subject to change
