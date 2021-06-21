Also, HBO's Golden State Killer docuseries I'll Be Gone in the Dark returns for a special episode.

What to Watch on Monday: Nick Viall stops by and things heat up on The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

The Wrong Reasons™ express keeps on chugging in episode 3 of The Bachelorette, as Katie copes with the fallout from Karl's cocktail party bombshell. Former Bachelor Nick Viall drops by to lead a quasi-group therapy session, and Katie reveals a painful secret from her past. Keep some Kleenex handy for that, and for the moment single-dad Michael shares his full story with the guys. Dang it, I hate it when this show makes me feel things! -Kristen Baldwin

I'll Be Gone in the Dark

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO

Last year, I'll Be Gone in the Dark director Liz Garbus told EW that it was their very first day of production when an arrest was made in the case of the Golden State Killer. Now, the riveting HBO docuseries - which followed late writer Michelle McNamara's investigations into the case - returns to close the chapter on that story. Directed by Elizabeth Wolff, this new episode focuses on the survivors and families of victims who witnessed Joseph James DeAngelo's sentencing in August 2020. It also shines a light on the case that first sparked McNamara's fascination with true crime: the 1984 rape and murder of Kathy Lombardo near her hometown of Oak Park, Ill. The special delves into McNamara's research into the case, and carries on her legacy of persistently seeking out answers in unsolved crimes like these. -Jessica Derschowitz

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (reunion, part 1) - Bravo

The Republic of Sarah - The CW

Housebroken - Fox

Celebrity IOU (season premiere) - HGTV

9:30 p.m.

Duncanville - Fox

10 p.m.

The Celebrity Dating Game - ABC

American Greed - CNBC

Grill of Victory (series debut) - Food Network

Small Fortune - NBC

Streaming

The Sommerdahl Murders (season premiere) - Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change