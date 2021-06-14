What to Watch on Monday: Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton bring back Celebrity Dating Game

Plus, ABC News digs into the lawsuit against RHOBH star Erika Jayne and her estranged husband Tom Girardi in a new special.

The Housewife and the Hustler

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

The ABC news special The Housewife and the Hustler goes inside the legal drama facing Tom Girardi, estranged husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne. In December, the couple were sued for allegedly using their split to embezzle money, and Girardi, once considered a crusader of justice, now stands accused of stealing millions of dollars from vulnerable clients. The Housewife and the Hustler digs deep into the scandal, featuring new interviews with alleged victims and legal experts, court records, and a previously unreleased deposition tape of Girardi. Just when you thought this season of RHOBH couldn't get any more dramatic. -Tyler Aquilina

The Republic of Sarah

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on the CW

Series Debut

In the CW's new drama The Republic of Sarah, a valuable mineral is discovered under the town of Greylock, NH, and a mining company swoops in with plans to extract it - plans that include wiping Greylock off the map. With her friends and family in danger of losing their homes, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper (Stella Baker) vows to stop the bulldozers with an unusual plan: declaring independence and making Greylock into its own country. It seems the land on which Greylock sits was never properly claimed by the United States, and if Sarah and her friends can convince the town to vote for independence, Greylock would gain international sovereignty and protect its land for good. That's a new one on us. -TA

The Celebrity Dating Game

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

Series Debut

Even actors need help finding love (and don't mind collecting cash while doing it). New Girl star Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton host a celebrity version of the old dating show made famous in the '60s with emcee Jim Lange. Each episode features a celebrity guest like Saturday Night Live vet Chris Kattan, former NFL running back Rashad Jennings and Anchorman's David Koechner, who will choose a date from a hidden panel of eligible B or C listers. Ain't love grand? -Lynette Rice

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus The L Word: Generation Q star Leo Sheng on an underrated LGBTQ show he loves, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo

BBQ Brawl (season premiere) - Food Network

Housebroken - Fox

9:30 p.m.

Duncanville - Fox

10 p.m.

American Greed - CNBC

Small Fortune - NBC

Streaming

The Real Manhunter (docuseries debut) - Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change