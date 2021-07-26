What to Watch on Monday: Roswell, New Mexico is back for a season 3 that's out of this world
Also, it's time for Katie's men to tell all on The Bachelorette.
The Bachelorette
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
This week's episode of The Bachelorette begins with a brutal, emotional gut-punch and ends with a blooper reel. That's right — it's time for the Men Tell All! Tayshia and Kaitlyn welcome a (smaller) studio audience back to the Tealight Candle Thunderdome, and much Right Reasons™ drama is rehashed. Tears are shed, voices are raised, and Connor B. busts out his ukulele (again). —Kristen Baldwin
Roswell, New Mexico
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW
Season Premiere
The aliens have landed for season 3 of the CW extraterrestrial drama. When we pick up with the residents (and former resident) of Roswell, New Mexico, an entire year has passed since the near-catastrophic events of Crash Con during the season 2 finale. We find Liz (Jeanine Mason) living out her career ambitions as a groundbreaking scientist in an L.A. lab, Maria (Heather Hemmens) continuing to experience prophetic visions and, of course, two Maxes (Nathan Dean Parsons). Well, one Max and one Mr. Jones who looks exactly like him, plus an impressive beard. So who exactly is this mysterious stranger and should we be worried about his intentions for the pod squad? "A lot of people are asking me, 'Is Jones good or bad?' And what I would argue is that's a perspective based upon who you are in the conversation that you're having with him," teases showrunner Chris Hollier. "He knows a lot about our heroes' story and he knows a lot about home. He'll be able to answer questions for them. This season our heroes will get to learn why they ended up here on earth." We're sure, as always, the answers will be out of this world. —Ruth Kinane
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus Roswell, New Mexico star Jeanine Mason on the new season, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
Mayor (doc) — PBS
9 p.m.
Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo
The Republic of Sarah — The CW
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes (back-to-back eps/season finale) — HBO
10 p.m.
The Celebrity Dating Game — ABC
The Beast Must Die — AMC
Streaming
The Heart Guy (season premiere) — Acorn TV
*times are ET and subject to change
