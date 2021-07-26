What to Watch on Monday: Roswell, New Mexico is back for a season 3 that's out of this world

Season Premiere

The aliens have landed for season 3 of the CW extraterrestrial drama. When we pick up with the residents (and former resident) of Roswell, New Mexico, an entire year has passed since the near-catastrophic events of Crash Con during the season 2 finale. We find Liz (Jeanine Mason) living out her career ambitions as a groundbreaking scientist in an L.A. lab, Maria (Heather Hemmens) continuing to experience prophetic visions and, of course, two Maxes (Nathan Dean Parsons). Well, one Max and one Mr. Jones who looks exactly like him, plus an impressive beard. So who exactly is this mysterious stranger and should we be worried about his intentions for the pod squad? "A lot of people are asking me, 'Is Jones good or bad?' And what I would argue is that's a perspective based upon who you are in the conversation that you're having with him," teases showrunner Chris Hollier. "He knows a lot about our heroes' story and he knows a lot about home. He'll be able to answer questions for them. This season our heroes will get to learn why they ended up here on earth." We're sure, as always, the answers will be out of this world. —Ruth Kinane