What to Watch on Monday: All American heads into the end zone with season 3 finale
Plus, Georgia O’Keeffe and a difficult choice on The Bachelorette.
The Bachelorette
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
With only seven dudes left, the Bachelorette competition for the final one-on-one dates before hometowns is intense. The group date pushes the men to explore their sensual side through art, and Katie brings in a "cuddle expert" to help her find that spark with one of her potential husbands. It is excruciating to watch, just as producers no doubt intended. —Kristen Baldwin
All American
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW
Season Finale
Another season of All American is coming to an end, and it's poised to be a big one. Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) and his football team may no longer have the pressure of their school's future weighing on them for the State Championship, but there's still a huge game to play. Complicating things for Spencer is Billy (Taye Diggs) learning what his star player has been hiding. Meanwhile, after Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Simone (Geffri Maya) — who is heading off to Atlanta for All American: Homecoming — downgraded from marriage to happy relationship, some unexpected news will shock him and Asher (Cody Christian). Off the court, Coop (Bre-Z) will have to deal with going on tour while feeling unsupported, while Layla (Greta Onieogou) is determined to help her friend Carrie (Anna Lore), who is struggling and very unpredictable. —Alamin Yohannes
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus a clip from the All American season finale, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
Stateless (series debut) — PBS
7 p.m.
Adorableness (series debut) — MTV
8 p.m.
Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns — Fox
Darcey & Stacey (season premiere) — TLC
9 p.m.
Hoarders Revisited: Show & Tell (special) — A&E
Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo
The Republic of Sarah — The CW
Housebroken — Fox
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes — HBO
9:30 p.m.
Duncanville — Fox
10 p.m.
Dirty Rotten Cleaners (series debut) — A&E
The Celebrity Dating Game — ABC
The Beast Must Die — AMC
Streaming
Outlier (series debut) — Acorn TV
Relentless (docuseries finale) — Discovery+
*times are ET and subject to change
