What to Watch on Monday: All American heads into the end zone with season 3 finale

The Bachelorette

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

With only seven dudes left, the Bachelorette competition for the final one-on-one dates before hometowns is intense. The group date pushes the men to explore their sensual side through art, and Katie brings in a "cuddle expert" to help her find that spark with one of her potential husbands. It is excruciating to watch, just as producers no doubt intended. —Kristen Baldwin

All American

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Season Finale

Another season of All American is coming to an end, and it's poised to be a big one. Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) and his football team may no longer have the pressure of their school's future weighing on them for the State Championship, but there's still a huge game to play. Complicating things for Spencer is Billy (Taye Diggs) learning what his star player has been hiding. Meanwhile, after Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Simone (Geffri Maya) — who is heading off to Atlanta for All American: Homecoming — downgraded from marriage to happy relationship, some unexpected news will shock him and Asher (Cody Christian). Off the court, Coop (Bre-Z) will have to deal with going on tour while feeling unsupported, while Layla (Greta Onieogou) is determined to help her friend Carrie (Anna Lore), who is struggling and very unpredictable. —Alamin Yohannes

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus a clip from the All American season finale, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Stateless (series debut) — PBS

7 p.m.

Adorableness (series debut) — MTV

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Hoarders Revisited: Show & Tell (special) — A&E

Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo

The Republic of Sarah — The CW

Housebroken — Fox

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes — HBO

9:30 p.m.

Duncanville — Fox

10 p.m.

Dirty Rotten Cleaners (series debut) — A&E

The Celebrity Dating Game — ABC

The Beast Must Die — AMC

Streaming

Outlier (series debut) — Acorn TV

