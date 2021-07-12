What to Watch on Monday: Drag Race All Stars and Kaitlyn Bristowe stop by The Bachelorette
Also, Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris star in the British limited series The Beast Must Die on AMC.
The Bachelorette
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Hold on to your wigs, henny, because RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars Shea Couleé and Monét X Change are throwing some shade on tonight's episode of The Bachelorette. The queens co-host a group date "debate" which turns into an all-out roast of last week's villain, Hunter. Plus, an early frontrunner gets his first one-on-one date, and Katie concocts a Seinfeld-inspired challenge for the guys. —Kristen Baldwin
Related content:
The Beast Must Die
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on AMC
Series Debut
The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo stars in this six-part series as Frances, the mother of a young boy killed in a hit and run. After police stop investigating the accident, she takes matter into her own hands and become friendly with the family of the man (Mad Men's Jared Harris) she believes is responsible. But a detective steps in, determined to find who's responsible for the boy's death while also trying to stop Frances and her plans for revenge.
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus TK and TK, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
Landfall (doc) — PBS
8 p.m.
Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns — Fox
9 p.m.
Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo
The Republic of Sarah — The CW
Housebroken — Fox
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes (docuseries debut) — HBO
Shark Attack Files (special) — National Geographic
9:30 p.m.
Duncanville — Fox
10 p.m.
The Celebrity Dating Game — ABC
American Greed (season finale) — CNBC
Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story (special) — National Geographic
Streaming
Jack Irish: Hell Bent (season premiere) — Acorn TV
Relentless — Discovery+
Eden (series debut) — Spectrum
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments