Also, Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris star in the British limited series The Beast Must Die on AMC.

What to Watch on Monday: Drag Race All Stars and Kaitlyn Bristowe stop by The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Hold on to your wigs, henny, because RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars Shea Couleé and Monét X Change are throwing some shade on tonight's episode of The Bachelorette. The queens co-host a group date "debate" which turns into an all-out roast of last week's villain, Hunter. Plus, an early frontrunner gets his first one-on-one date, and Katie concocts a Seinfeld-inspired challenge for the guys. —Kristen Baldwin

Related content:

The Beast Must Die

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on AMC

Series Debut

The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo stars in this six-part series as Frances, the mother of a young boy killed in a hit and run. After police stop investigating the accident, she takes matter into her own hands and become friendly with the family of the man (Mad Men's Jared Harris) she believes is responsible. But a detective steps in, determined to find who's responsible for the boy's death while also trying to stop Frances and her plans for revenge.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus TK and TK, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Landfall (doc) — PBS

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo

The Republic of Sarah — The CW

Housebroken — Fox

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes (docuseries debut) — HBO

Shark Attack Files (special) — National Geographic

9:30 p.m.

Duncanville — Fox

10 p.m.

The Celebrity Dating Game — ABC

American Greed (season finale) — CNBC

Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story (special) — National Geographic

Streaming

Jack Irish: Hell Bent (season premiere) — Acorn TV

Eden (series debut) — Spectrum

*times are ET and subject to change