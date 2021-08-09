What to Watch on Monday: Katie Thurston's wild Bachelorette journey comes to an end

Reservation Dogs

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on FX on Hulu

Series Debut

What Taika Waititi does in the shadow of helming blockbuster movies is make critically acclaimed comedies for FX. The What We Do in the Shadows co-creator takes on the same title with Reservation Dogs, which he cooked up with longtime friend and filmmaker Sterlin Harjo. The groundbreaking new series (every writer, director, and main actor is Indigenous) follows four teenagers (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor) as they pivot from committing crime in their small Oklahoma hometown to fighting it. "What people can really expect is a version of native content that doesn't make you feel guilty," Waititi recently told EW. "A lot of times it's like, 'Let's show you guys this culture from this part of the world,' and you already instantly know, 'I'm going to feel terrible after this. And I'm going to feel bad about who I am, and I'm going to feel like this is all my fault.' It's not that. This is fun and funny. It's exposing you to a world you didn't know existed, because it's just never had a chance to be presented this way." —Derek Lawrence

The Bachelorette

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Season Finale

Will Greg come back? Will Fantasy Suites happen? Will Justin realize there's no way he's going to "win"? There are so many questions going into the season finale of The Bachelorette, and only three hours (!) to answer them all. Though we've seen video evidence that Katie makes it to the Proposal Platform, that same promo teases that she could "end up alone." And you know what that means, rose lovers: She probably won't! Stay tuned for After the Final Rose to see Katie confront Greg about whether he's just a wannabe actor. —Kristen Baldwin

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Secrets (season premiere) — Smithsonian Channel

9 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo

The Republic of Sarah — The CW

Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump — HBO

10 p.m.

The Celebrity Dating Game — ABC

The Beast Must Die — AMC

Super Heists (series debut) — CNBC

The Wall (summer premiere) — NBC

*times are ET and subject to change