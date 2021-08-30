What to Watch on Monday: Lucy Lawless upholds the law as a detective in My Life Is Murder
The Australian drama returns for a second season on Acorn TV.
My Life Is Murder
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Acorn TV
Season Premiere
After years of fighting to help those who couldn't defend themselves as Xena: Warrior Princess, Lucy Lawless is taking her warrior skills to the streets of Auckland, New Zealand for the second season of her Aussie dramedy My Life Is Murder. As former homicide detective Alexa Crowe, she consults on mysterious murders at the behest of her old boss — who needs her expert insights — while also trying to mentor a young police data analyst. And in this new season, fans will get the Xena reunion they've been waiting for when Renee O'Connor guest-stars as a cult leader. —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
- Xena stars Lucy Lawless and Renee O'Connor say their long-awaited TV reunion was 'like a warm bath, baby!'
- Lucy Lawless says working with Parks and Recreation cast was 'everything you dreamed it would be'
- Xena slams Hercules: Lucy Lawless calls out former costar Kevin Sorbo over Antifa conspiracy theory
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what One Day at a Time star Isabella Gomez is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
The Song of the Butterflies (doc) — PBS
8 p.m.
9 p.m.
Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo
The Republic of Sarah — The CW
Housebroken (season finale) — Fox
9:30 p.m.
Duncanville — Fox
10 p.m.
The Ultimate Surfer — ABC
Laetitia (U.S. debut) — HBO
The Wall — NBC
Streaming
Prisoner of Love (docuseries debut) — Discovery+
The Red Sky (U.S. streaming debut) — Rakuten Viki
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments