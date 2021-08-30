What to Watch on Monday: Lucy Lawless upholds the law as a detective in My Life Is Murder

The Australian drama returns for a second season on Acorn TV.

By EW Staff
August 30, 2021 at 08:14 AM EDT
Advertisement

My Life Is Murder

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Acorn TV

Season Premiere
After years of fighting to help those who couldn't defend themselves as Xena: Warrior Princess, Lucy Lawless is taking her warrior skills to the streets of Auckland, New Zealand for the second season of her Aussie dramedy My Life Is Murder. As former homicide detective Alexa Crowe, she consults on mysterious murders at the behest of her old boss — who needs her expert insights — while also trying to mentor a young police data analyst. And in this new season, fans will get the Xena reunion they've been waiting for when Renee O'Connor guest-stars as a cult leader. —Gerrad Hall

Related content: 

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what One Day at a Time star Isabella Gomez is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

The Song of the Butterflies (doc) — PBS

8 p.m.

Bachelor in Paradise — ABC

Roswell, New Mexico — The CW

Hell's Kitchen — Fox

American Ninja Warrior — NBC

9 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo

The Republic of Sarah — The CW

Housebroken (season finale) — Fox

9:30 p.m.

Duncanville — Fox

10 p.m.

The Ultimate Surfer — ABC

Laetitia (U.S. debut) — HBO

The Wall — NBC

Streaming

Prisoner of Love (docuseries debut) — Discovery+

Reservation Dogs — FX on Hulu

The Red Sky (U.S. streaming debut) — Rakuten Viki

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPlayer FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com