What to Watch on Monday: The Witcher gets animated with prequel movie Nightmare of the Wolf

The new series focuses on Geralt of Rivia's mentor, Vesemir, voiced by Theo James.

By EW Staff
August 23, 2021 at 08:15 AM EDT
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

The world of The Witcher is expanding in a major way, and it begins with Nightmare of the Wolf, a new anime-inspired movie set years before the events of the main Witcher series starring Henry Cavill. It tells the story of Vesemir (voiced by Theo James), Geralt of Rivia's mentor. Through him, we learn a lot about the history and mythology of The Witcher that will ultimately set viewers up nicely for the events of the show's second season. We get to see inside Kaer Morhen, where Witchers from the School of the Wolf are trained; we get to see the inevitable sacking of Kaer Morhen when humans, fearful of the Witchers, laid siege to the fortress; and we get to see a pivotal adventure for young Vesemir before we meet him in live-action form through Killing Eve actor Kim Bodnia. Also, we get another Witcher bathtub moment. Animated or not, it's pretty steamy. —Nick Romano

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Never Have I Ever star Ramona Young is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

7 p.m.

Messyness (weeklong special event debut) — MTV

8 p.m.

Bachelor in Paradise — ABC

Roswell, New Mexico — The CW

Hell's Kitchen — Fox

American Ninja Warrior — NBC

9 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo

The Republic of Sarah — The CW

Housebroken — Fox

Love & Hip Hop: Miami (season premiere) — VH1

9:30 p.m.

Duncanville — Fox

10 p.m.

The Ultimate Surfer (series debut) — ABC

The Wall — NBC

Streaming

Celebrity IOU: Joyride (series debut) — Discovery+

Reservation Dogs — FX on Hulu

The Unusual Suspects (U.S. debut) — Hulu

Born for Business (docuseries debut) — Peacock

