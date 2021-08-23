What to Watch on Monday: The Witcher gets animated with prequel movie Nightmare of the Wolf
The new series focuses on Geralt of Rivia's mentor, Vesemir, voiced by Theo James.
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
The world of The Witcher is expanding in a major way, and it begins with Nightmare of the Wolf, a new anime-inspired movie set years before the events of the main Witcher series starring Henry Cavill. It tells the story of Vesemir (voiced by Theo James), Geralt of Rivia's mentor. Through him, we learn a lot about the history and mythology of The Witcher that will ultimately set viewers up nicely for the events of the show's second season. We get to see inside Kaer Morhen, where Witchers from the School of the Wolf are trained; we get to see the inevitable sacking of Kaer Morhen when humans, fearful of the Witchers, laid siege to the fortress; and we get to see a pivotal adventure for young Vesemir before we meet him in live-action form through Killing Eve actor Kim Bodnia. Also, we get another Witcher bathtub moment. Animated or not, it's pretty steamy. —Nick Romano
What ELSE to Watch
7 p.m.
Messyness (weeklong special event debut) — MTV
8 p.m.
9 p.m.
Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo
The Republic of Sarah — The CW
Housebroken — Fox
Love & Hip Hop: Miami (season premiere) — VH1
9:30 p.m.
Duncanville — Fox
10 p.m.
The Ultimate Surfer (series debut) — ABC
The Wall — NBC
Streaming
Celebrity IOU: Joyride (series debut) — Discovery+
The Unusual Suspects (U.S. debut) — Hulu
Born for Business (docuseries debut) — Peacock
