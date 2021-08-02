What to Watch on Monday: Hometown dates go sideways on The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

It's (fake) hometown dates week on The Bachelorette, rose lovers! After Katie (fake) travels to Canada, Baltimore, and New Jersey to meet the family and friends of her final three men — Blake, Justin, and Greg — things suddenly and somewhat inexplicably go sideways. What starts as a fairly standard (quarantine) hometown episode abruptly veers into one of the most intense and confounding Bachelorette breakups… ever. —Kristen Baldwin

Related content:

Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Docuseries Debut

Breaking news: HBO has a new docuseries about KPVM in the small desert town of Pahrump, Nev., which is looking to break into the much bigger neighboring television market of Las Vegas. It's gonna cost a lot of money and take a lot of work — including a new broadcasting tower, figuring out new ways to generate ad revenue, and reporting beyond their local interests. Follow these colorful characters — station owner Vernon "Vern" Van Winkle, his singer-songwriter wife Ronda, their anchors/reporters, engineers, and more — as they navigate the expansion in the months leading up to the 2020 Presidential Election. The political climate inside the station is just as hot as the desert around them. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Pier Kids (series debut) — PBS

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo

The Republic of Sarah — The CW

10 p.m.

The Celebrity Dating Game — ABC

The Beast Must Die — AMC

Caught: My True Crime Story (series debut) — VH1

*times are ET and subject to change