What to Watch on Monday: Hometown dates go sideways on The Bachelorette
Also, HBO explores Small Town News in a new docuseries.
The Bachelorette
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
It's (fake) hometown dates week on The Bachelorette, rose lovers! After Katie (fake) travels to Canada, Baltimore, and New Jersey to meet the family and friends of her final three men — Blake, Justin, and Greg — things suddenly and somewhat inexplicably go sideways. What starts as a fairly standard (quarantine) hometown episode abruptly veers into one of the most intense and confounding Bachelorette breakups… ever. —Kristen Baldwin
Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO
Docuseries Debut
Breaking news: HBO has a new docuseries about KPVM in the small desert town of Pahrump, Nev., which is looking to break into the much bigger neighboring television market of Las Vegas. It's gonna cost a lot of money and take a lot of work — including a new broadcasting tower, figuring out new ways to generate ad revenue, and reporting beyond their local interests. Follow these colorful characters — station owner Vernon "Vern" Van Winkle, his singer-songwriter wife Ronda, their anchors/reporters, engineers, and more — as they navigate the expansion in the months leading up to the 2020 Presidential Election. The political climate inside the station is just as hot as the desert around them. —Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
Pier Kids (series debut) — PBS
8 p.m.
9 p.m.
Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo
The Republic of Sarah — The CW
10 p.m.
The Celebrity Dating Game — ABC
The Beast Must Die — AMC
Caught: My True Crime Story (series debut) — VH1
*times are ET and subject to change
