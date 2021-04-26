What to Watch on Monday: Celebrate 50 Years of Sunny Days with new Sesame Street special

Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Few shows have been on the air as long as Sesame Street, and this show is celebrating its golden anniversary with a trip down memory lane, starting with a look back at its humble beginnings, and going behind the scenes with the actors who help bring these iconic characters to life. Special guests Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie Perez, Dr. Antony Fauci, John Oliver, and more help pay tribute, reflecting on how the show has earned worldwide success and respect. In addition to all of the good, the special also explores how the show dealt with reports of Bert and Ernie being gay — and the mistake Sesame Workshop President Sherrie Westin says was made in the handling of that — as well as the introduction of an HIV-positive character on an international version, and more. And, for the first time ever, see footage from the one episode of the show, about Snuffleupagus' parents divorcing, that never aired. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Running Wild With Bear Grylls

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Nat Geo

Running Wild With Bear Grylls has already had President Obama as a guest star, so how about the next best thing? Keegan-Michael Key joins Grylls for an expedition to the Icelandic lava fields and some thoughtful conversation in this week's episode, getting a chance to show off his Obama impression in the process. There's also plenty of the usual Running Wild antics, this time including jumaring, spiders, and jetpacks. Aaah, wilderness! —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Keegan-Michael Key is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht — Bravo

All Rise — CBS

9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox

Pray, Obey, Kill — HBO

10 p.m.

Breeders — FX

Debris — NBC

Streaming

Bäckström (U.S. streaming debut) — Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change