What to Watch on Monday: Celebrate 50 Years of Sunny Days with new Sesame Street special
Also, Keegan-Michael Key brings his survival skills and his Obama impression to Running Wild With Bear Grylls.
Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Few shows have been on the air as long as Sesame Street, and this show is celebrating its golden anniversary with a trip down memory lane, starting with a look back at its humble beginnings, and going behind the scenes with the actors who help bring these iconic characters to life. Special guests Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie Perez, Dr. Antony Fauci, John Oliver, and more help pay tribute, reflecting on how the show has earned worldwide success and respect. In addition to all of the good, the special also explores how the show dealt with reports of Bert and Ernie being gay — and the mistake Sesame Workshop President Sherrie Westin says was made in the handling of that — as well as the introduction of an HIV-positive character on an international version, and more. And, for the first time ever, see footage from the one episode of the show, about Snuffleupagus' parents divorcing, that never aired. —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
Running Wild With Bear Grylls
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Nat Geo
Running Wild With Bear Grylls has already had President Obama as a guest star, so how about the next best thing? Keegan-Michael Key joins Grylls for an expedition to the Icelandic lava fields and some thoughtful conversation in this week's episode, getting a chance to show off his Obama impression in the process. There's also plenty of the usual Running Wild antics, this time including jumaring, spiders, and jetpacks. Aaah, wilderness! —Tyler Aquilina
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Keegan-Michael Key is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS
9 p.m.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht — Bravo
All Rise — CBS
9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox
Pray, Obey, Kill — HBO
10 p.m.
Breeders — FX
Debris — NBC
Streaming
Bäckström (U.S. streaming debut) — Acorn TV
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments