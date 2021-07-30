What to Watch: All aboard the Jungle Cruise, and check out Matt Damon's latest mission in Stillwater

It's the weekend, and you're itching for an escape. Maybe a movie is in order, but which of this week's new offerings is worth your time?

Don't fret: EW has you covered with the latest in our What to Watch video series. This week, we're breaking down two of the buzziest films to hit the multiplexes this weekend.

First up is the old school adventure flick Jungle Cruise, based on the Disney theme park ride of the same name, and starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson as Dr. Lily Houghton and skipper Frank Wolff, respectively. In the film, which hails from director Jaume Collet-Serra, the two travel down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat in search of an ancient tree that holds the power to heal.

JUNGLE CRUISE Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in 'Jungle Cruise' | Credit: Frank Masi/Disney

Sounds fun, but are audiences in for more of a thrill ride or a bungled snooze? According to EW staff writer Devan Coggan, it's the former. "It is super, super fun. I am a sucker for an old school throwback sort of romantic-adventure-comedy. It's very much in the vein of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and it has a little bit of the Indiana Jones or The Mummy vibe... I think people will be into it," she says. Jungle Cruise is now in theaters and streaming on Disney+.

If that's not your speed, maybe Matt Damon's France-set dramatic thriller Stillwater, which is also in theaters now, will be. Loosely inspired by the Amanda Knox case, the film follows Damon's Bill as he seeks to exonerate his incarcerated daughter of the murder she says she didn't commit. The film comes by way of director and co-writer Tom McCarthy, and also stars Camille Cottin, Abigail Breslin, and newcomer Lilou Siauvaud. As EW critic at large Leah Greenblatt puts it, the film is "an old-fashioned sort of storytelling drama with movie stars in it, and we haven't had a lot of those in the last year and a half."

STILLWATER Camille Cottin and Matt Damon in 'Stillwater' | Credit: Jessica Forde / Focus Features

And, according to EW digital news writer Lauren Huff, audiences can expect a tremendous performance from its leading man. "I think this is one of Matt Damon's best roles, actually. Everything from the way he moves to the way he talks to the way he dresses and all of his mannerisms, you buy that that's who he is... he's just incredible," says Huff.

For more on Jungle Cruise and Stillwater, check out the full What to Watch video above.

Watch the full episode of What to Watch: Jungle Cruise + Stillwater now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.