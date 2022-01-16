What to Watch: Yellowjackets flies away for the season with an intense finale

From the jump, Yellowjackets has been a compelling, dark, mystery. The Showtime series follows a high school girls soccer team after their plane crashes on the way to a game. The team is then stranded in the wilderness for 18 months, and over the course of the show's first season, we've gotten to see a few of those months. Needless to say, surviving pushes the teens to their limit.

At the same time, the show follows the survivors 25 years later, mainly Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Misty (Christina Ricci), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), and Taissa (Tawny Cypress), who are brought back together when they each receive a mysterious postcard. Now, as we head into the season 1 finale — the show has already been renewed for a second season — there are still so many questions to be answered: Who sent the postcards? Did anyone else survive the wilderness? Was Travis murdered? And at what point do the teens turn to cannibalism, as was shown in the series premiere? We could keep going, but for now, let's just hope we find out something about this riveting story.