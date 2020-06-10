What to Watch on Wednesday: What We Do in the Shadows wraps up a fang-tastic season

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Lenox Hill

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Docuseries Debut

New York City's famed Lenox Hill Hospital is the focus of this docuseries, following four doctors — two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician, and a Chief Resident OBGYN — as they operate on brain tumors, handle a lump on one ER patient's butt, and deliver babies. And that's just in the first of the eight episodes. Through their work, they reveal why medicine is their chosen path — the stories are incredibly personal for some — and we watch as they try to balance their incredibly busy professional and personal lives. And by personal lives, we don't mean the kind of stuff you'd see going down in the supply closet on Grey's Anatomy. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

What We Do in the Shadows

Image zoom Russ Martin/FX

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX

Season Finale

Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) is tired of being mistreated by the vampires so he disappears into the night. Nandor (Kayvan Novak) is certain he can live without his familiar, but his (after) life begins falling apart immediately. But all of that is mostly forgotten as he and Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) are finally invited to attend the coveted Vampire Theater. Not everything is at it seems, however, and they’ll be wishing they’d been nicer to the guy whose last name they can’t even remember. And that’s not where the surprises end, either. —Rosy Cordero

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Game On! — CBS

9 p.m.

Bulletproof (season premiere) — The CW

OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? (Part 2) — OWN/All Discovery networks

10 p.m.