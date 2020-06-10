What to Watch on Wednesday: What We Do in the Shadows wraps up a fang-tastic season

By EW Staff
June 10, 2020 at 06:00 AM EDT
What to Watch Banner

Lenox Hill

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Docuseries Debut

New York City's famed Lenox Hill Hospital is the focus of this docuseries, following four doctors — two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician, and a Chief Resident OBGYN — as they operate on brain tumors, handle a lump on one ER patient's butt, and deliver babies. And that's just in the first of the eight episodes. Through their work, they reveal why medicine is their chosen path — the stories are incredibly personal for some — and we watch as they try to balance their incredibly busy professional and personal lives. And by personal lives, we don't mean the kind of stuff you'd see going down in the supply closet on Grey's Anatomy—Gerrad Hall

What We Do in the Shadows

Russ Martin/FX

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX

Season Finale

Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) is tired of being mistreated by the vampires so he disappears into the night. Nandor (Kayvan Novak) is certain he can live without his familiar, but his (after) life begins falling apart immediately. But all of that is mostly forgotten as he and Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) are finally invited to attend the coveted Vampire Theater. Not everything is at it seems, however, and they’ll be wishing they’d been nicer to the guy whose last name they can’t even remember. And that’s not where the surprises end, either. —Rosy Cordero

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Game On! — CBS

The 100 — The CW

The Challenge — MTV

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — Bravo

Bulletproof (season premiere) — The CW

Ultimate Tag — Fox

OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? (Part 2) — OWN/All Discovery networks

10 p.m.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.ABC

At Home with Amy Sedaris — TruTV

*times are ET and subject to change

Comments

