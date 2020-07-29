What to Watch on Wednesday: The Weight of Gold delves into Olympians' mental health struggles

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Challenge: Behind the Total Madness

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on MTV

The bunker drove all The Challenge: Total Madness players so crazy this season that they couldn’t fit all the reunion drama into just one episode! Part 2 of the Total Madness reunion airs this week, and it promises to be full of even more insanity after last week’s Zoom call full of fights, laughs, and tears. Taking on a behind-the-scenes format, fans can expect never-before-seen footage of what went on in the bunker as the vets and rookies spill secrets that didn’t air on TV – from unseen hookups to fights and more. But again, the main question on everyone’s minds… will they mention Dee?! —Sydney Bucksbaum

The Weight of Gold

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

The Olympics. Athletes train for years to qualify for and compete in the pinnacle of sporting events (the 2020 Summer version of which has been put on hold until 2o21 — thanks, COVID). Every aspect of their lives revolves around their skills and health — physical, emotional, and mental. But what happens when it’s all done, when the moment they’ve worked so hard for is over, and when life as they’ve known it suddenly stops? What kind of mental toll does that take on these world-class competitors? This documentary features some of them — Michael Phelps, Lolo Jones, Gracie Gold, Bode Miller, Sasha Cohen, Shaun White, and, posthumously, Steven Holcomb and Jeret "Speedy" Peterson (via his mother, Linda Peterson) — sharing their battles with mental health issues, how those were made worse by the pressures of their sport (and that they place on themselves) — and the increasing need for support for all who struggle on a daily basis. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

7 p.m.

Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special — Nickelodeon, TeenNick, and Nicktoons

8 p.m.

United We Fall — ABC

9 p.m.

Bulletproof (season finale) — The CW

Ultimate Tag (season finale) — Fox

10 p.m.

What the Shark? — Nat Geo

10:30 p.m.

Streaming

The Speed Cubers (documentary) — Netflix