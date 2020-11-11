What to Watch on Wednesday: The Real Housewives expands to Salt Lake City

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

The last three masked singers from Group A take the stage for their final chance at the Super Six. The bottom two will face off in the Smackdown and only two will advance to the Super Six. Given that Group A is arguably the most talented bunch this season, Popcorn, Sun, and Snow Owls will likely all bring out the big guns for a nail-biter of an episode. —Rachel Yang

One Chicago

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m./9 p.m./10 p.m. on NBC

Season Premiere

When Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. return with their respective new seasons, viewers will see their favorite heroes battling against the coronavirus pandemic in the Windy City. As is to be expected, the bulk of the health-related duties will fall on Med with Dr. Choi (Brian Tee), Dr. Lanik (Nate Santana), and April (Yaya DaCosta) fighting on the front lines. "Fire and P.D. will have references to the pandemic but they will be more subtle," One Chicago franchise executive producer Dick Wolf told EW. Firehouse 51 will welcome a new team member in the premiere episode, whose presence could bring complications. P.D. will pick up after the events of the season 7 finale that saw Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) stand up against a racist cop who died while chasing a Black man without just cause. The detective now faces backlash from the deceased’s fellow cops, many of which showed Atwater has a lot to fear. —Rosy Cordero

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Bravo

Series Debut

Over a decade into the existence of the Real Housewives there’s been a high bar set for what makes a good franchise. Good thing the women of Salt Lake City, from the perch of their ski chalets, are able to soar right over that bar. The snowy locale and emphasis on how Mormonism shapes city culture add something completely fresh to the Bravo lineup. The Utah-set show is also surprisingly the most racially diverse group of housewives ever assembled for a first season. From the previews it would seem like the only interesting backstory is the cast member married to her step-grandfather, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg concerning this compelling group of women. —Marcus Jones

