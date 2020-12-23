Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

What to Watch on Wednesday: Gaze at George Clooney's The Midnight Sky on Netflix

Check out our recommendations below

The Midnight Sky

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

George Clooney directs and stars in this film about a lone scientist (Clooney) trying desperately to warn five astronauts in space — played by the likes of Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, and more — about returning to Earth. What’s so bad about Earth? A mysterious event has left the planet uninhabitable. —Samantha Highfill

The Real Housewives of Orange County

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo

Orange County isn’t all sunshine these days: Following her daughters’ positive COVID tests last week, Shannon gets the dreaded diagnosis herself — and worries about the toll the virus might take on her relationship with John. Meanwhile, the ladies on Lake Arrowhead continue their vacation, but it’s not all axe-throwing and bike-riding; Elizabeth finally confronts Braunwyn for digging around in her past, and revisiting sensitive issues brings the new Housewife to her breaking point. —Mary Sollosi

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Bravo

If you thought it was all of the snow that is making Salt Lake City and Sundance cold, turns out it's actually Meredith and Seth's son Brooks, whose iced-over heart — and melodramatic sass! — has left a chill across Utah as he shames his dad for missing his first-ever fashion show. Emotions are also running high for Heather, who, for the first time since her divorce, has a heart-to-heart with her daughters about the devastating effects it had on her as someone now looked at as less-than by their Mormon friends and family. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

The Great Christmas Light Fight (season finale) — ABC

Buddy Valastro: Road to Recovery — TLC

Streaming

Half Brothers (movie) — VOD