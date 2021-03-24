What to Watch on Wednesday: First wildcard contestant arrives to shake up The Masked Singer

Plus, Genius: Aretha exits the stage with its final two episodes, and the new documentary Seaspiracy sails onto Netflix.

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Episode 3 marks both the first-ever Wildcard character on the show, as well as panelist Nicole Scherzinger's "first season 5 tears." Equally important highlights, we think. Group A has some stellar voices in the mix, like Seashell and the mysterious Russian Dolls. Plus, frequent guest Joel McHale returns to roast the contestants (and Ken Jeong), so it should be a fun time. Just take a look at this preview clip, which features the comedian calling Raccoon this season's Mickey Rourke. —Rachel Yang

Genius: Aretha

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Nat Geo

Season Finale

As Genius: Aretha comes to a close, we see more challenging aspects of Franklin's career as she ages, including a second divorce, the loss of her father, and a struggle to remain relevant in the age of disco. The series concludes with the impact of legendary record producer Clive Davis (an EP on the series) on this new chapter in Franklin's career and her resounding claim to the title the Queen of Soul. But it also brings to a close this tale of Franklin's particular brand of genius, which writer Suzan-Lori Parks sums up: "The word, it's a singular ability, it's something that endures. In my interpretation of the word, a genius [is someone] who can by holding my light, help you see the evidence of your own. That's a different kind of genius, and I do think that women geniuses, female geniuses, we do that for each other more readily." R-E-S-P-E-C-T for that. —Maureen Lee Lenker

Seaspiracy

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Netflix's latest documentary Seaspiracy explores the environmental toll humans are continuing to take on Earth's oceans — a familiar message, but no less important for it. From plastics and other pollution to rampant harmful and illegal fishing practices, humanity is wreaking havoc on marine life and, by extension, the entire planet. What the doc uncovers not only challenges notions of sustainable fishing, but will shock anyone who cares about the future of the planet and our place on it. —Tyler Aquilina

