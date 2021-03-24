What to Watch on Wednesday: First wildcard contestant arrives to shake up The Masked Singer
Plus, Genius: Aretha exits the stage with its final two episodes, and the new documentary Seaspiracy sails onto Netflix.
The Masked Singer
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
Episode 3 marks both the first-ever Wildcard character on the show, as well as panelist Nicole Scherzinger's "first season 5 tears." Equally important highlights, we think. Group A has some stellar voices in the mix, like Seashell and the mysterious Russian Dolls. Plus, frequent guest Joel McHale returns to roast the contestants (and Ken Jeong), so it should be a fun time. Just take a look at this preview clip, which features the comedian calling Raccoon this season's Mickey Rourke. —Rachel Yang
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus an exclusive clip from Genius: Aretha, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
Genius: Aretha
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Nat Geo
Season Finale
As Genius: Aretha comes to a close, we see more challenging aspects of Franklin's career as she ages, including a second divorce, the loss of her father, and a struggle to remain relevant in the age of disco. The series concludes with the impact of legendary record producer Clive Davis (an EP on the series) on this new chapter in Franklin's career and her resounding claim to the title the Queen of Soul. But it also brings to a close this tale of Franklin's particular brand of genius, which writer Suzan-Lori Parks sums up: "The word, it's a singular ability, it's something that endures. In my interpretation of the word, a genius [is someone] who can by holding my light, help you see the evidence of your own. That's a different kind of genius, and I do think that women geniuses, female geniuses, we do that for each other more readily." R-E-S-P-E-C-T for that. —Maureen Lee Lenker
Seaspiracy
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Netflix's latest documentary Seaspiracy explores the environmental toll humans are continuing to take on Earth's oceans — a familiar message, but no less important for it. From plastics and other pollution to rampant harmful and illegal fishing practices, humanity is wreaking havoc on marine life and, by extension, the entire planet. What the doc uncovers not only challenges notions of sustainable fishing, but will shock anyone who cares about the future of the planet and our place on it. —Tyler Aquilina
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Tough as Nails — CBS
8:30 p.m.
9 p.m.
SEAL Team — CBS
Game of Talents — Fox
The Day Sports Stood Still (doc) — HBO
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
The Con — ABC
S.W.A.T. — CBS
Snowfall — FX
11 p.m.
Devil May Care (guest starring Lindsay Lohan) — Syfy
Streaming
Who Killed Sara? (series debut) — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
