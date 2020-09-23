What to Watch on Wednesday: The Masked Singer is back and crazier than ever

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Big Brother

Image zoom CBS

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

What with the majority alliance of the Committee running the game every single week, and fan favorites dropping right and left, it hasn’t exactly been the Must Watchiest season of Big Brother. But all that could change on Wednesday night thanks to the annual appearance of everybody’s favorite sassy wisecracking robot, the Zingbot. Which Houseguest will be ridiculed the most? Hopefully… all of them! But we certainly wouldn’t mind if the Zingbot put a little extra mustard on his takedown of a certain HOH whose name corresponds to the home city of Graceland. Lord knows this season could use a little spice, and we’re hoping old Zingy is packing plenty of it. —Dalton Ross

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Season Premiere

The day we’ve been waiting for is here — the return of Masked Singer! The show is bringing out the big guns this season, with crazier costumes (two-headed Snow Owls, an animatronic Serpent) and crazier celeb credentials (we have an Olympic gold medalist in the house!). Before you watch the premiere, make sure you’re armed with the hints already teased by the show in order to make your best guesses. EW exclusively debuted a clip of a few masked contestants singing, and the special sneak peek on Sept. 13 rolled out the first clues about the singers. Like in the last installment, competitors will be broken up into three groups, but this time around Groups A and C will have 5 contestants, while B has six.

Season 3’s premiere surprised America with the reveal of Lil Wayne, the biggest celebrity to go on the show to date — can season 4’s debut top the shock factor? We’ll find out soon, but one thing we can count on is returning panelist Ken Jeong making laughably bad guesses, and the comedian even told EW that his “worst guess” is coming up this season. And of course, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and host Nick Cannon round out the TMS fam. Let the music play! —Rachel Yang

I Can See Your Voice

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox

Series Debut

Kensdays are the new Wednesdays on Fox! The network is going all in on Ken Jeong with this new show, which is fittingly set to air after The Masked Singer, on which he’s also a panelist. I Can See Your Voice, which is the zany lovechild of a game show and a singing competition, features Jeong as host, actress Cheryl Hines, vocalist (and Masked Singer finalist) Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, and a rotating panel of celebrities who help a contestant try to tell the difference between good and bad singers — without ever actually hearing them sing. It basically works like this: With the help of the panel and various types of clues and challenges, contestants will try to win $100,000 by determining if a group of secret vocalists are good or bad singers. The contestant’s goal is to eliminate any bad singers as much as possible until the final elimination, where if that last singer standing is a good singer, the contestant will win. To make matters even more interesting, in the final elimination, the last singer will reveal whether they are a good or bad singer by singing a duet with a major music superstar. It’s a different format entirely, but it features the same bonkers tone set by its sister show. So, on Wednesdays, come for The Masked Singer, stay for I Can See Your Voice. —Lauren Huff

Enola Holmes

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Netflix darling Millie Bobby Brown goes from Hawkins, Indiana to Victorian England in Harry Bradbeer’s adaptation of Nancy Springer’s YA novels, about Sherlock Holmes’ little sister Enola (it’s ‘alone’ backwards!) solving the mystery of her mother’s disappearance. Alongside Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin as brothers Sherlock and Mycroft and Helena Bonham Carter as her vanished mum, Brown’s Enola finds that she’s inherited the family talent for deduction — and for forging her own path. —Mary Sollosi

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Coroner (season finale) — The CW

Agents of Chaos (two-part doc debut) — HBO

10 p.m.