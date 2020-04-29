What to Watch on Wednesday: It's down to the Final 6 on The Masked Singer
The Masked Singer
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
Hold on to your hats, because we’re in for a very special episode on Wednesday: Gordon Ramsay will be the guest panelist! Given that Nicole Scherzinger & Co. always keep it extra positive (they even managed to play nice with the White Tiger), we can’t wait for the famous chef to tell it like it is and roast the final six contestants. Will it be Turtle, Kitty, Rhino, Night Angel, Astronaut, or Frog who’s going home? Stay tuned to see which singer gets eliminated. —Rachel Yang
Normal People
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu
Series Debut
Adapted from Sally Rooney's best-selling novel of the same name and directed by Lenny Abrahamson (Room, The Little Stranger) and Hettie Macdonald (Howards End), Normal People stars Paul Mescal in his first onscreen role as Connell and Daisy Edgar-Jones (War of the Worlds) as Marianne, a couple whose on-and-off-again relationship spans the course of the series, from their insecure high school days to their time as students as Dublin's Trinity College. Despite having no previous television experience, Mescal’s quietly heartbreaking performance as the at-times insecure, anxious and lost Connell is more exceptional than it is normal. "Ultimately it came down to both myself and Daisy being incredibly familiar with the thoughts that the characters were thinking," he told EW. “There was a responsibility to communicate all of that with looks, glances, breaths, or half-finished sentences." Add authentic-feeling sex scenes, agonized silences, and beautiful shots of the Italian countryside into the mix, and Normal People is precisely the show to binge in these less-than-normal times. —Ruth Kinane
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — Bravo
9 p.m.
Motherland: Fort Salem — Freeform
Jesus Trejo: Stay at Home Son — Showtime
10 p.m.
What We Do in the Shadows — FX
Streaming
A Secret Love (documentary) — Netflix
Nadiya's Time to Eat (series debut) — Netflix
Summertime (series debut) — Netflix
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — Netflix
#FreeRayshawn (season finale) — Quibi
Dummy (season finale) — Quibi
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments