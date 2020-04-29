What to Watch on Wednesday: It's down to the Final 6 on The Masked Singer

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Masked Singer

Image zoom Michael Becker / FOX

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Hold on to your hats, because we’re in for a very special episode on Wednesday: Gordon Ramsay will be the guest panelist! Given that Nicole Scherzinger & Co. always keep it extra positive (they even managed to play nice with the White Tiger), we can’t wait for the famous chef to tell it like it is and roast the final six contestants. Will it be Turtle, Kitty, Rhino, Night Angel, Astronaut, or Frog who’s going home? Stay tuned to see which singer gets eliminated. —Rachel Yang

Related content:

Normal People

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Series Debut

Adapted from Sally Rooney's best-selling novel of the same name and directed by Lenny Abrahamson (Room, The Little Stranger) and Hettie Macdonald (Howards End), Normal People stars Paul Mescal in his first onscreen role as Connell and Daisy Edgar-Jones (War of the Worlds) as Marianne, a couple whose on-and-off-again relationship spans the course of the series, from their insecure high school days to their time as students as Dublin's Trinity College. Despite having no previous television experience, Mescal’s quietly heartbreaking performance as the at-times insecure, anxious and lost Connell is more exceptional than it is normal. "Ultimately it came down to both myself and Daisy being incredibly familiar with the thoughts that the characters were thinking," he told EW. “There was a responsibility to communicate all of that with looks, glances, breaths, or half-finished sentences." Add authentic-feeling sex scenes, agonized silences, and beautiful shots of the Italian countryside into the mix, and Normal People is precisely the show to binge in these less-than-normal times. —Ruth Kinane

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Survivor — CBS

Riverdale — The CW

The Challenge — MTV

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — Bravo

9 p.m.

SEAL Team — CBS

Motherland: Fort Salem — Freeform

Jesus Trejo: Stay at Home Son — Showtime

10 p.m.

Brockmire — IFC

What We Do in the Shadows — FX

Dave (season finale) — FXX

S.W.A.T. — CBS

Streaming

Mrs. America — Hulu

A Secret Love (documentary) — Netflix

Nadiya's Time to Eat (series debut) — Netflix

Summertime (series debut) — Netflix

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — Netflix

#FreeRayshawn (season finale) — Quibi

Dummy (season finale) — Quibi

*times are ET and subject to change