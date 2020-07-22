What to Watch on Wednesday: Relive the Total Madness on MTV's The Challenge reunion

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Docuseries Debut

New York City is synonymous with a few things: Broadway, the Statue of Liberty, and — less admirable and distinguished — the mafia. This new docuseries does a deep dive into the latter, taking viewers inside the biggest organized crime case (at the time) ever, as the FBI investigates the Mob's crimes through the city's massive construction ventures and the unions. Featuring never-before-heard secret FBI recordings from bugs and undercover agents, the revelations are jaw-dropping, and the warfare — both psychological and physical — is, of course, menacing and horrific. And it all culminates in the historic Mafia Commission Trial that wiped the five organized crime families wreaking havoc on the city. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

The Challenge: Total Madness Reunion

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on MTV

After a full season of red skulls, relationships being ruined, and yes, some infamous controversial editing choices, The Challenge: Total Madness has come to an end with Johnny Bananas Devenanzio winning his history-making seventh season along with Jenny West who won her first. But the “madness” isn’t over just yet — the competitors have finally left the bunker, but they didn’t leave all their beef there. Filmed remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, the players (minus Dee Nguyen of course) came together for a reunion that will tackle all the major moments from the season, potentially reigniting some drama (looking at you, Nany Gonzalez and Aneesa Ferriera!) and digging up issues some people (cough, Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols, cough) definitely want to forget. But the real question is: even though Dee wasn’t invited to participate in the reunion, will The Challenge pretend like she didn’t exist at all, or will the players actually get to comment on the poor editing job that plagued the second half of this season due to her being fired? —Sydney Bucksbaum

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

United We Fall — ABC

9 p.m.

Game On! (season finale) — CBS

Bulletproof — The CW

10 p.m.

The Oval (season finale) — BET

Happily Ever Altered (special event) — Lifetime

Secrets of the Bull Shark — Nat Geo

10:30 p.m.

Streaming