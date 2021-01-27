What to Watch on Wednesday: The game heats up on The Challenge: Double Agents

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Penguin Bloom

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Whether you're a New Yorker who hates pigeons or a rural dweller whose resident, early-rising backyard songbird makes it impossible sleep past 6 a.m., Penguin Bloom is the cinema event that'll chip away your hardened heart like a woodpecker on a tree trunk. Naomi Watts gives one of her all-time greatest performances as real-life mother-of-three Sam Bloom, whose family vacation to Thailand took a tragic turn when a nasty fall left her paralyzed from the chest down. Though panic and grief set in during her lonely afternoons cooped up inside her Sydney home, Sam's spirit lightens when her son adopts an injured magpie, and their interdependent roads to recovery soon dovetail in an inspiring tale of the healing powers of platonic love across species lines. Sure, you come to something like Penguin Bloom to watch an A-list actress flex her mightiest melodramatic chops, but your heart will flap away with a little something more from this earnestly moving, timely portrait of resilience in the face of deep isolation. —Joey Nolfi

The Masked Dancer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

The Super Six are hitting the stage tonight, and it'll be a battle between elegant — and possibly pro — dancers like Tulip and Cotton Candy and the seriously fun to watch bunch including Hammerhead and Sloth, whose physical comedy chops are on point. The show has been keeping viewers on their toes, with surprising celebs like Brian McKnight and Elizabeth Smart recently unveiled, so who could be unmasked next? If the panelists are right, it could be Tara Lipinski, Ashley Graham, or even Kate Upton! Whitney Cummings serves as guest panelist in this episode. —Rachel Yang

The Challenge: Double Agents

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on MTV

After Theresa and Jay's power move last week — getting Ashley voted into elimination and then throwing Kam in against her — Team Cheekbones is feeling the heat right now on The Challenge: Double Agents. Can Theresa successfully politic her way into saving her partner from potential elimination in this week's episode? Or will he become collateral damage from her aggressive gameplay? Either way, Theresa's comeback season has been anything but boring, and we're here for OG vets taking risks and making big moves! —Sydney Bucksbaum

Resident Alien

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Syfy

Series Debut

It's not easy being a stranger in a strange land. In Syfy's new show Resident Alien (based on the Dark Horse comic by Peter Hogan and Steven Parkhouse), Alan Tudyk plays an extraterrestrial who has crash-landed on Earth and must disguise himself as a human until he can complete his mission. He's been successfully keeping a low profile by disguising himself as Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle and hiding in a remote area in Colorado, but when the series begins, a medical emergency in a nearby town means Harry must come in and pretend to be a normal human doctor. "He doesn't have a very sympathetic view of them," Tudyk tells EW. "When I started the job, [showrunner] Chris Sheridan said that I should look at humans the way you might look at pantry moths....You don't want them to breed, they'll destroy whatever grains or cereals you have in your house. So that was the approach I took." —Christian Holub

