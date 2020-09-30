What to Watch on Wednesday: The 100 makes its final stand in series finale

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Big Brother

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

Of course a member of the Committee won Head of Household… again. Of course Kevin and David were put on the block for eviction… again. Of course a twist put into the game (playing for either HOH or prizes) hasn’t succeeded in changing anything… again. But even with all those negatives, there is still a reason to tune in to tonight’s episode on Big Brother: All-Stars. To see if David or Kevin can take themselves off the block? No, not really. They haven’t really proven worthy of rooting for either based on their gameplay this season. The real reason to tune in is to see the triumphant return of OTEV! What form will OTEV take? Can he come close to topping his year as a show tunes-loving clam or an electronic music frog DJ? Since we are not allowed to have good things in the year 2020, probably not. But hopefully he can come close and that will have to be good enough. —Dalton Ross

The 100

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Series Finale

For seven seasons, all your favorite characters on The 100 have simply been trying to survive. But by the end of the series finale, will any of them get to live? The CW’s post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama finally comes to an end in “The Last War,” with Clarke (Eliza Taylor) & Co. fighting to stop Cadogan (John Pyper-Ferguson) from taking the final test that will either start a war or end humankind for good. The stakes have never been higher. But with everything Clarke and her friends have done in the name of survival, do they even deserve a happy ending? Or will The 100 end with even more death and destruction? —Sydney Bucksbaum

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Season 4 kicked things off by introducing us to Group A, and the premiere sent home Busta Rhymes as Dragon. On Wednesday, the show is switching it up on us and bringing out Group B: Crocodile, Whatchamacallit, Gremlin, Baby Alien, Serpent, and Seahorse. TMS is also teasing that the new episode will mark a first in the series’ history with a “moment so unexpected, so surprising, it will have everybody talking.” Fans are already guessing — could it be a self-elimination? A double-elimination? Or a huge celebrity guest star? Don’t miss the episode tonight. —Rachel Yang

The Boys in the Band

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Finally, a reunion that isn’t happening over Zoom. Ryan Murphy brought back the entire cast of the 2018 Tony-winning Broadway revival of The Boys in the Band — including Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Zachary Quinto, and director Joe Mantello — to reprise their roles for his Netflix adaptation of Mart Crowley’s groundbreaking 1968 play about a group of gay men attending a birthday party that veers into turmoil as the night goes on, aided by free-flowing drinks, strained relationships, and a little “game” of true confessions. “It had been such a wonderful experience that I worried it might lack the same impact [in] the movie version,” Parsons told EW recently of returning to the material. “But it turned into exactly the opposite. The Broadway run informed the process of making this movie in a way that, as Matt Bomer said, ‘I don’t want to ever do a movie now [if] I haven’t done a full Broadway run of the material beforehand.’” And now the entire Netflix audience gets a front-row seat. —Jessica Derschowitz

