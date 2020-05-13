What to Watch on Wednesday: Survivor crowns the ultimate champion in season 40 finale

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Survivor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

Season Finale

The biggest season of Survivor ever, with the biggest cash prize ever and the biggest jury ever, and the biggest collection of players and personalities ever, comes to a close tonight as a champion of champions will finally be crowned…remotely. Due to COVID-19, there will be no live reunion show for Survivor: Winners at War, but rather a long-distance reading of the votes as Jeff Probst will connect to the final 3 to deliver the verdict. Will it be Tony, the architect of not only a Spy Nest, but several savvy game moves? Will stealth assassin Sarah cement her reputation as one of the best to ever play? Will Ben or Michele prove their first victory was no fluke? Will Denise the Queenslayer ultimately sit on the Survivor throne once again? Or will it be déjà vu all over again as someone that was already voted out returns from the Edge of Extinction to spoil the party and send Survivor fandom into a tizzy? That is the $2 million question. The best guess at this point is that the answer will most likely read T-O-N-Y. —Dalton Ross

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Welcome to the semifinals, where the best of the best are competing for a slot in the final three. Will it be Rhino, Turtle, Night Angel, or Frog who goes home? It certainly looks like our songstress in purple is pulling out all the stops, getting up close and personal with the panelists and serenading them with Lil Wayne’s “How to Love.” Will that be enough to secure her spot? Plus, former SNL star Jay Pharoah joins the party and you know he’ll be a riot. We hope he busts out his Jay-Z impression. —Rachel Yang

ABC Comedies Go to Prom

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH:

The Goldbergs — 8 p.m. on ABC

Schooled — 8:30 p.m. on ABC

American Housewife — 9 p.m. on ABC

Season Finales

Their seasons got cut short because of COVID-19, but the fun carries on as these ABC comedies The Goldbergs and Schooled celebrate pop culture via Pretty in Pink- and Clueless-themed prom episodes, respectively, while the teens of American Housewife deal with their own prom-blems. Expect Smother Beverly Goldberg to interfere, resulting in prom getting canceled; Lainey makes a decision about her love life, and Coach Mellor's freshman son gets an invite from a senior; and Taylor has a big task to complete before she can go to the big dance, while brother Oliver helps a student who didn't even get asked. If you're among the many who didn't get a prom this year, you can live vicariously through these characters. If you're among those who went to proms past, take a quaran-walk down memory lane. —Gerrad Hall

