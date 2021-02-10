What to Watch on Wednesday: Riverdale fast-forwards seven years

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Docuseries Debut

What happened to Elisa Lam, a student from Vancouver who was found dead in a water tank of L.A.'s Cecil Hotel in 2013? The new Netflix series Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel will dedicate its debut season to unraveling the mysterious circumstances with Lam's disappearance and death. Were supernatural forces at play? Or could the facts of the case explain what transpired even though those details aren't as dramatic as some critics believe? The docuseries also shares insight into some of the Cecil's other outrageous tales, including its history of renting to serial killers like Richard Ramirez, the Black Dahlia's alleged visit to the hotel bar before her shocking and as-yet-unsolved death, and the others who have also lost their lives here throughout the years. —Rosy Cordero

Related content:

Riverdale

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Archie's in uniform, Jughead is a published author, Veronica's married, and Betty's… still obsessed with murder boards. The Riverdale time jump finds our favorite characters seven years in the future, having completely fallen out of touch with one another. But when Riverdale needs their help, they'll once again join forces (and probably share a milkshake or two). —Samantha Highfill

Related content:

Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on History

The History Channel's new special Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage delves into the story of the famous group of African American pilots who served in World War II, flying more than 1,500 missions at a time when the U.S. military was still racially segregated. Good Morning America's Robin Roberts narrates the special, revealing how the Airmen — including her father, Col. Lawrence E. Roberts — helped bring an end to military segregation and pave the way for the Civil Rights Movement in the U.S. —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

The Masked Dancer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Related content:

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Bravo

After a highly satisfying debut season, Bravo's new clique of mountain-living Housewives must brave the (socially distanced) reunion couches in the first installment of this three-part event, throughout which they are sure to address the conflict between Jen and Mary (as well as the one between Jen and everyone else), deliver an update on Meredith and Seth's relationship, and hopefully nail down a good definition of "loyalty," for everyone's sakes. Best of luck to all these first-timers — Bravo reunions, as we know, are not for the faint of heart. —Mary Sollosi

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Big Bend: The Wild Frontier of Texas (Nature special) — PBS

8 p.m.

Tough as Nails (season premiere) — CBS

8:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

Name That Tune — Fox

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

For Life — ABC

Streaming

OnlyFans: Selling Sexy (ABC News Originals special) — Hulu