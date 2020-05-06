What to Watch on Wednesday: Riverdale wraps up season 4 by 'Killing Mr. Honey'

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Riverdale

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Season Finale

In Riverdale's now-finale, the students of Riverdale High are done with Mr. Honey. How done? The episode is called "Killing Mr. Honey." But don't worry, that's just the title of a story Jug is writing. The episode however will focus on the teens finding a way to put an end to their rivalry with their principal. (These kids will do anything to attend prom.) —Samantha Highfill

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Last week was Battle of the Sixes, which resulted in Astronaut’s controversial elimination (and reveal as country singer Hunter Hayes). The remaining five masked contestants are Rhino, Kitty, Turtle, Frog, and Night Angel. Things are getting real — the singers have only two more chances to make it to the end. Panelist Nicole Scherzinger even tells one competitor, “You have guaranteed your spot in the finals.” Who could she be talking about? Find out the answer tonight in a sure-to-be exciting episode. —Rachel Yang

Becoming

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Filmed during former First Lady Michelle Obama’s book tour for her 2018 memoir, Becoming is a polished and pleasant portrait of a very public woman people love (or love to hate). Director Nadia Hallgren follows Mrs. Obama over several months during her 34-city tour, from sold-out stadiums to book signings to small-group meetings with local teens — but revealing moments are fleeting, and mostly occur during the First Lady’s playful interactions with her family. (“Is that the style, to have your belt up so high now?” asks her brother Craig Robinson, innocently executing the perfect neg.) Whatever the setting, Mrs. Obama comes across as she always has — commanding but approachable, thoughtful but funny, sincere but guarded. But after spending eight years in the White House glare, that guard is understandable. “I want to take care of me,” says Mrs. Obama. “My life is starting to be mine again.” —Kristen Baldwin

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Survivor — CBS

The Goldbergs — ABC

The Challenge — MTV

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — Bravo

8:30 p.m.

Single Parents (special time) — ABC

9 p.m.

American Housewife — ABC

The Oval (spring premiere) — BET

Motherland: Fort Salem — Freeform

10 p.m.

Brockmire (series finale) — IFC

Shark Tank (special night) — ABC

What We Do in the Shadows — FX

Eating History (season finale) — History

SEAL Team (season finale/special time) — CBS

Streaming

Workin’ Moms (season premiere) — Netflix

Mrs. America — Hulu

