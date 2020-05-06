What to Watch on Wednesday: Riverdale wraps up season 4 by 'Killing Mr. Honey'
Riverdale
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW
Season Finale
In Riverdale's now-finale, the students of Riverdale High are done with Mr. Honey. How done? The episode is called "Killing Mr. Honey." But don't worry, that's just the title of a story Jug is writing. The episode however will focus on the teens finding a way to put an end to their rivalry with their principal. (These kids will do anything to attend prom.) —Samantha Highfill
The Masked Singer
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
Last week was Battle of the Sixes, which resulted in Astronaut’s controversial elimination (and reveal as country singer Hunter Hayes). The remaining five masked contestants are Rhino, Kitty, Turtle, Frog, and Night Angel. Things are getting real — the singers have only two more chances to make it to the end. Panelist Nicole Scherzinger even tells one competitor, “You have guaranteed your spot in the finals.” Who could she be talking about? Find out the answer tonight in a sure-to-be exciting episode. —Rachel Yang
Becoming
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Filmed during former First Lady Michelle Obama’s book tour for her 2018 memoir, Becoming is a polished and pleasant portrait of a very public woman people love (or love to hate). Director Nadia Hallgren follows Mrs. Obama over several months during her 34-city tour, from sold-out stadiums to book signings to small-group meetings with local teens — but revealing moments are fleeting, and mostly occur during the First Lady’s playful interactions with her family. (“Is that the style, to have your belt up so high now?” asks her brother Craig Robinson, innocently executing the perfect neg.) Whatever the setting, Mrs. Obama comes across as she always has — commanding but approachable, thoughtful but funny, sincere but guarded. But after spending eight years in the White House glare, that guard is understandable. “I want to take care of me,” says Mrs. Obama. “My life is starting to be mine again.” —Kristen Baldwin
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — Bravo
8:30 p.m.
Single Parents (special time) — ABC
9 p.m.
The Oval (spring premiere) — BET
Motherland: Fort Salem — Freeform
10 p.m.
Brockmire (series finale) — IFC
Shark Tank (special night) — ABC
What We Do in the Shadows — FX
Eating History (season finale) — History
SEAL Team (season finale/special time) — CBS
Streaming
Workin’ Moms (season premiere) — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
