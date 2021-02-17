What to Watch on Wednesday: The Real Housewives of New Jersey return for game-changing season

Amend: The Fight for America

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Docuseries Debut

The star of this series — aside from host Will Smith and actors including Mahershala Ali, Pedro Pascal, and Yara Shahidi — is the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which promises equal protection under the law to all American citizens. The amendment has impacted everything from racial segregation to women's rights and marriage equality, and it's been the focus of many speeches and writings by famous proponents and foes. That's where those stars come into play, giving voice to those words from Frederick Douglass, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, and more. —Gerrad Hall

Behind Her Eyes

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

The six-episode limited series follows Louise, a single mother, who starts having an affair with her new boss. The twist? She also befriends his wife, who doesn't seem to be all that emotionally stable. Needless to say, the psychological thriller builds to a massive twist ending. —Samantha Highfill

The Masked Dancer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Season Finale

A Tulip, a Sloth, and a Cotton Candy walk into The Masked Dancer… and only one of them will come out the winner. The two hour-finale, which begins with a road to the finals special, will also reveal all three contestants. Panelist Paula Abdul has been on fire with her guesses so far, so if she's right again, we'll be seeing Liza Koshy, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and Gabby Douglas unmasked tonight. You won't even have time to miss the show after it's over, because before you know it, The Masked Singer will return on March 10. —Rachel Yang

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo

Season Premiere

Neither the coronavirus pandemic nor whiplash from last year's hair-pulling shopping day is enough to slow down our New Jersey Housewives, who barely get so much as a re-introduction before diving right into brand new season 11 dramas. Despite the tensions that still linger from their last reunion, the ladies are all glad to gather once again when Jackie organizes a COVID-tested birthday bash for her husband Evan — but Teresa, now separated from Joe Giudice, can't resist the opportunity to test out a rumor she's recently heard. —Mary Sollosi

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

The Black Church (doc, part 2) — PBS

8 p.m.

Tough as Nails — CBS

9 p.m.

SEAL Team — CBS

10 p.m.

I Survived a Crime (series debut) — A&E

For Life — ABC