What to Watch on Wednesday: Queen of the South returns to kick off final season with a bang

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

After you're done working 9 to 5 today, check out this special, recorded in 2019, when Dolly Parton — musician, author, philanthropist, and recent COVID vaccine funder — was honored at the Recording Academy's MusiCares Person of the Year Gala. The all-star event features performances and tributes from Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and many more. Willie Nelson and Brandi Carlile will perform Nelson and Parton's 1982 hit "Everything's Beautiful," Pink covers "Jolene," and Parton even gets in on the action, reuniting with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt — all of whom made up the group Trio. No bittersweet memories here...just a good time. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, including a clip from George Segal's final episode of The Goldbergs, plus what Queen of the South star Alice Braga is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

Kung Fu

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Series Debut

They say Cobra Kai never dies, and neither does Kung Fu. The new show reimagines the classic 1972 series led by David Carradine for the modern era, with Olivia Liang's Nicky Shen picking up the Shaolin mantle. While there are plenty of fresh faces (along with veteran actors like Tzi Ma and Kheng Hua Tan), the badass fight scenes remain a staple. EW exclusively debuted a gripping moment from the pilot, in which Nicky and her new love interest Henry (Eddie Liu) take down two bad guys in style. —Rachel Yang

Related content:

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Before Rita Wilson and Chrissy Metz join as guest panelists in future episodes, Group B returns to the stage and a new Wildcard contestant crashes the party to throw a wrench into the competition. And in EW's exclusive clip from tonight, Ken Jeong takes a long walk — by way of a Bradley Cooper name drop — for a short drink of water, to guess that the Piglet is Zayn Malik. —R.Y.

Related content:

Home Economics

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Series Debut

You can choose your friends, but you can't choose your family... or their economic status. The latest addition to ABC's comedy lineup follows the three Hayworth siblings: Sarah (Mythic Quest's Caitlin McGee), who's barely holding on; Connor (American Vandal's Jimmy Tatro), who's super-wealthy; and Tom (Topher Grace), who's middle-class but struggling to make ends meet. The show charts their uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship, in which money obviously plays a fairly big role (and which Tom's percolating novel about the three of them might soon disrupt). Karla Souza and Sasheer Zamata also star as Tom's wife Marina and Sarah's wife Denise, respectively. —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

Queen of the South

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on USA

Season Premiere

Queen of the South is ending in 2021, and fans can expect it to go out with a bang! James (Peter Gadiot) returned in the season 4 finale full of bullet wounds and shrouded in mystery. We revealed recently that James is doing well and healing from his injuries though Teresa (Alice Braga) and the crew are unsure if he can be trusted. What has he been up to all this time and why was he hurt? When we meet up with the queen bee, she's thriving in New Orleans but Judge Lafayette (David Andrews) has yet to show just how big of a thorn in her side he can be. Speaking of thorns, Boaz (Joseph T. Campos) isn't happy with the explanation he's been given about Javier's (Alfonso Herrera) death and is looking to hold someone accountable. So much drama ahead for the show's finale season before it's revealed who shoots Teresa dead. —Rosy Cordero

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

8 p.m.

Tough as Nails — CBS

9 p.m.

SEAL Team — CBS

Game of Talents — Fox

Exterminate All the Brutes (docuseries debut) — HBO

10 p.m.

Snowfall — FX

Streaming

The Wedding Coach (series debut) — Netflix

This Is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist (docuseries debut) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change