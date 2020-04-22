What to Watch on Wednesday: PEOPLE explores Harry and Meghan's Royal Rebellion on The CW
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
The Masked Singer
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
After last week’s fun singalong episode, it’s time to get down to business. Banana and Rhino will square off, while Frog goes head-to-head against Kitty, who's performing Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors.” Can the fruity contestant slip past the horned giant to avoid getting sent to the smackdown? Can Frog hop over Kitty’s powerful vocals, or will he totally croak? Find out tomorrow night, as Sharon Osbourne joins the panelists! —Rachel Yang
Related content:
- The Masked Singer Kangaroo reveals what the judges all told her after she got kicked off
- The Masked Singer's White Tiger on not being the only Tiger King on TV right now
- The worst guesses on The Masked Singer season 3 so far
PEOPLE Presents Harry & Meghan: A Royal Rebellion
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW
Royal Watchers, take note! This two-hour documentary examines Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive exit from royal life (or Megxit, as you may have heard it called) and all the events leading up to it. Utilizing interviews and archival footage, animation, graphics, fun explainer pods (what is a duchess anyway?), and commentary, A Royal Rebellion features a team of full time, royals-focused PEOPLE reporters in New York and London who break down the ins-and-outs of all things royal, offering new updates and insights into the couple who have thrown out the royal playbook. The special (produced by the television production division of EW and PEOPLE parent company Meredith) promises a deep dive into the couple’s different upbringings and common values, courtship, common history of breaking with tradition, their strained relationship with the press, what led to their shocking exit, predictions for what their future holds, and more. —Lauren Huff
Related content:
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'the new, young Obamas' in The Royals in Crisis
- Why the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle story will not be depicted on The Crown
- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting animated treatment in HBO Max series
Little Fires Everywhere
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu
Season Finale
After seven episodes of complicated family dynamics and so many secrets, the Little Fires Everywhere finale is ready to answer some questions: Who wins the trial? Who sets the fire? And how will Mia and Elena's season-long standoff come to an end? Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon deliver powerhouse performances to end a superb season of television. —Samantha Highfill
Related content:
- Little Fires Everywhere recap: Origin stories
- The Little Fires Everywhere cast describes the show in 30 seconds
- The teen cast of Little Fires Everywhere didn't know what The Real World was
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
Climate Change — The Facts — PBS
H20: The Molecule That Made Us — PBS
8 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — Bravo
Ghost Nation (two-hour season premiere) — Travel Channel
Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort — BET/Bounce TV
8:30 p.m.
9 p.m.
Motherland: Fort Salem — Freeform
She Walks With Apes (documentary) — BBC America
Jane Goodall: The Hope (documentary) — National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
What We Do in the Shadows — FX
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire — ABC
True Terror With Robert Englund (season finale) — Travel Channel
Streaming
Circus of Books (documentary) — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments