What to Watch on Wednesday: PEOPLE explores Harry and Meghan's Royal Rebellion on The CW

The Masked Singer

Image zoom Michael Becker/FOX

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

After last week’s fun singalong episode, it’s time to get down to business. Banana and Rhino will square off, while Frog goes head-to-head against Kitty, who's performing Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors.” Can the fruity contestant slip past the horned giant to avoid getting sent to the smackdown? Can Frog hop over Kitty’s powerful vocals, or will he totally croak? Find out tomorrow night, as Sharon Osbourne joins the panelists! —Rachel Yang

PEOPLE Presents Harry & Meghan: A Royal Rebellion

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Royal Watchers, take note! This two-hour documentary examines Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive exit from royal life (or Megxit, as you may have heard it called) and all the events leading up to it. Utilizing interviews and archival footage, animation, graphics, fun explainer pods (what is a duchess anyway?), and commentary, A Royal Rebellion features a team of full time, royals-focused PEOPLE reporters in New York and London who break down the ins-and-outs of all things royal, offering new updates and insights into the couple who have thrown out the royal playbook. The special (produced by the television production division of EW and PEOPLE parent company Meredith) promises a deep dive into the couple’s different upbringings and common values, courtship, common history of breaking with tradition, their strained relationship with the press, what led to their shocking exit, predictions for what their future holds, and more. —Lauren Huff

Little Fires Everywhere

Image zoom Erin Simkin/Hulu

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Season Finale

After seven episodes of complicated family dynamics and so many secrets, the Little Fires Everywhere finale is ready to answer some questions: Who wins the trial? Who sets the fire? And how will Mia and Elena's season-long standoff come to an end? Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon deliver powerhouse performances to end a superb season of television. —Samantha Highfill

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Climate Change — The Facts — PBS

H20: The Molecule That Made Us — PBS

8 p.m.

Survivor — CBS

The Challenge — MTV

The Goldbergs — ABC

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — Bravo

Ghost Nation (two-hour season premiere) — Travel Channel

Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort — BET/Bounce TV

8:30 p.m.

Schooled — ABC

9 p.m.

American Housewife — ABC

SEAL Team — CBS

Motherland: Fort Salem — Freeform

She Walks With Apes (documentary) — BBC America

Jane Goodall: The Hope (documentary) — National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO

9:30 p.m.

Single Parents — ABC

10 p.m.

Brockmire — IFC

What We Do in the Shadows — FX

Dave — FXX

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire — ABC

True Terror With Robert Englund (season finale) — Travel Channel

Streaming

Mrs. America — Hulu

Circus of Books (documentary) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change