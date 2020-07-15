What to Watch on Wednesday: Peacock finally hatches with Brave New World, Psych 2, and more

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Peacock

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home

Psych is back — and so are Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) — with Lassie Come Home, a sequel to the cult-classic USA series' follow-up TV movie. This new installment follows the fallout when Timothy Omundson's Chief Carlton “Lassie” Lassiter is ambushed and nearly killed on the job. Shawn and Gus return to Santa Barbara to investigate, finding themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they uncover revelations that will change the course of their relationships forever.

Brave New World

Aldous Huxley’s prescient novel gets the limited-series treatment with this adaptation, set in a society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. Game of Thrones' Harry Lloyd and Downton Abbey's Jessica Brown Findlay star as Bernard Marx and Lenina Crowne, citizens of New London who embark on a trip to the Savage Lands (what remains of the U.S.) and return with John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich), an outsider to their "utopian" culture. John's arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions.

The Capture

This timely, London-set spy thriller explores questions of surveillance and misinformation through the story of soldier Shaun Emery (Callum Turner), who must fight for his freedom when damning CCTV footage from a night out comes to light. Detective Inspector Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger) is assigned to the case, and quickly learns that in our modern world, the truth can be a matter of perspective.

Intelligence

David Schwimmer returns to TV comedy in the workplace sitcom Intelligence, set in "a weedier, geekier, more bureaucratic version of MI5 and MI6" known as the Government Communications Headquarters in the U.K. Schwimmer's maverick NSA agent, Jerry, comes over from the U.S. to join the team, enlisting an inept computer analyst named Joseph (Nick Mohammed) in a power grab that threatens the team’s ability to fight cyber-terrorism.

In Deep With Ryan Lochte

This docuseries turns the spotlight back on Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte as he attempts to reclaim his narrative after his 2016 scandal in Rio and make Team USA one last time.

Lost Speedways

Created and hosted by NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., this series explores great racing venues of the past as Earnhardt and co-host Matthew Dillner tell the stories of speedways that have been forgotten, abandoned, and overtaken by nature. Other racing legends will join them as guests throughout the series.

United We Fall

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Series Debut

Marrying a Latina has definitely changed Bill’s (Will Sasso) life but you can tell very quickly that he wouldn’t have it another other way. Jo (Christina Vidal), his wife, isn’t afraid to speak her mind, and neither is her family, which makes for some funny situations in the new ABC comedy. But the sass doesn’t just come from the Latinos: Bill’s mom (played by Jane Curtin) has an entire family’s worth in her little pinky and she isn’t afraid to share it. And while there will be messiness, both from their two biracial babies and beyond, the show proves that family is ultimately all that matters. —Rosy Cordero

The Challenge

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on MTV

Season Finale

After a season of highs (Johnny Bananas and Wes’ longtime rivalry-turned-alliance-turned-friendship) and lows (Dee and that hatchet editing job), this season of The Challenge is finally coming to an end. With nine competitors ready to begin running the most brutal final yet, who will come out on top and walk away with their share of the $1 million dollar prize and bragging rights as the Total Madness champion? —Sydney Bucksbaum

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Snapped: Betty Broderick — Oxygen

9 p.m.

Game On! (new timeslot) — CBS

Bulletproof — The CW

10 p.m.