What to Watch on Wednesday: Netflix doc digs into the story behind Operation Varsity Blues

Also, The Masked Singer's first wildcard contestant shows up, and the Grammys salute the great songs of social change.

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

If you're tuning in to this doc to see Felicity Huffman and Lori Laughlin go to jail, you may be a bit disappointed. But where this film, about the 2019 college admissions scandal and scheme mastermind Rick Singer, delivers is in what it shows beyond the headlines — using recreations of actual wiretapped conversations, as well as interviews detailing how he persuaded his wealthy clients to cheat the educational system that's already designed to benefit the privileged. In her review, EW's Leah Greenblatt wrote, "Most illuminating are the various journalists, attorneys, witnesses, and admissions counselors who testify in the case. In clear, concise soundbites, they outline exactly how the scheme built its blueprint, and how wildly — some $24 million paid out in bribes between 2011 and 2018 — it succeeded."

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Everyone was shocked that Kermit the Frog was revealed under the Snail mask last week, so how do you top "the most famous guest on The Masked Singer ever," according to Ken Jeong? But you never know what to expect with this show — and the teaser is already preparing us to be wowed by Black Swan, Grandpa Monster, Chameleon, the Piglet, and Phoenix from Group B. Plus, Cluedle-Doo might even give us a glimpse at some of the wild things coming down the pipeline. —Rachel Yang

A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on CBS

After Sunday's historic Grammy Awards ceremony — which, among other milestones, saw Beyoncé become the most-awarded woman in Grammy history — the Recording Academy is presenting a new two-hour special highlighting the stories behind the songs that have propelled social change. Hosted by Common, A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change will feature such artists as Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, LeAnn Rimes, newly minted Oscar nominee Andra Day, and many more, performing songs that have seen us through the darkest hours and greatest triumphs of the 20th and 21st centuries. Notable performances will include Gladys Knight singing Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On," Erivo's interpretation of John Lennon's "Imagine," and John Fogerty performing his iconic anti-war anthem "Fortunate Son." Presenters from the worlds of entertainment, art, and activism will also look back at some of the most important Grammy performances and moments in history. —Tyler Aquilina

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Tough as Nails — CBS

9 p.m.

Game of Talents — Fox

10 p.m.

The Con — ABC

Snowfall — FX

11:15 p.m.

The Pole (animated series debut) — Syfy

*times are ET and subject to change