What to Watch on Wednesday: Nik Wallenda's latest high-wire feat — crossing an active volcano

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Nik Wallenda — he who walks on wires across very scary things — finds himself between a lava rock and a hard place tonight as he seeks to cross the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua. “The look of this walk would make most people pee their pants,” says the daredevil in a severe understatement. “It is that intimidating.” Actually, any of his stunts would cause you to lose control of your body (see: his treks across a Grand Canyon gorge and Niagara Falls), but you are advised to don an extra pair of adult diapers when you sit down to watch this very brave man defy the laws of nature and common sense. —Dan Snierson

Related content:

The Masked Singer

Image zoom Greg Gayne/FOX

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

We still can't believe both Chaka Khan and Dionne Warwick competed and were sent home this season — there is no justice in this world! Still, there are some worthy competitors heading into the Team B finals. Out of jazzy Banana, soulful Kitty, rapping Frog, and zesty Taco, which three will make it to the Super Nine? And can the next reveal be more shocking than Lil Wayne or Tony Hawk's elimination? Stay tuned (see what we did there?) to find out. —Rachel Yang

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Chicago Med — NBC

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Reunion, Part 1) — Bravo

Survivor — CBS

Riverdale — The CW

8:30 p.m.

Party of Five (90-minute season finale) — Freeform

9 p.m.

Chicago Fire — NBC

Nancy Drew — The CW

LEGO Masters — Fox

SEAL Team — CBS

Listing Impossible (season finale) — CNBC

RuPaul's Drag Race: Queens of Comedy — Logo

10 p.m.

Good Trouble (season finale) — Freeform

Chicago P.D. — NBC

Dave (one-hour series debut) — FXX

The Deed: Chicago (season premiere) — CNBC

S.W.A.T. — CBS

Stumptown — ABC

Tournament of Champions (series debut) — Food Network

Twenties (two-episode series debut) — BET

10:30 p.m.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens — Comedy Central

*times are ET and subject to change