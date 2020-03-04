What to Watch on Wednesday: Nik Wallenda's latest high-wire feat — crossing an active volcano
Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Nik Wallenda — he who walks on wires across very scary things — finds himself between a lava rock and a hard place tonight as he seeks to cross the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua. “The look of this walk would make most people pee their pants,” says the daredevil in a severe understatement. “It is that intimidating.” Actually, any of his stunts would cause you to lose control of your body (see: his treks across a Grand Canyon gorge and Niagara Falls), but you are advised to don an extra pair of adult diapers when you sit down to watch this very brave man defy the laws of nature and common sense. —Dan Snierson
The Masked Singer
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
We still can't believe both Chaka Khan and Dionne Warwick competed and were sent home this season — there is no justice in this world! Still, there are some worthy competitors heading into the Team B finals. Out of jazzy Banana, soulful Kitty, rapping Frog, and zesty Taco, which three will make it to the Super Nine? And can the next reveal be more shocking than Lil Wayne or Tony Hawk's elimination? Stay tuned (see what we did there?) to find out. —Rachel Yang
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Reunion, Part 1) — Bravo
8:30 p.m.
Party of Five (90-minute season finale) — Freeform
9 p.m.
LEGO Masters — Fox
Listing Impossible (season finale) — CNBC
RuPaul's Drag Race: Queens of Comedy — Logo
10 p.m.
Good Trouble (season finale) — Freeform
Dave (one-hour series debut) — FXX
The Deed: Chicago (season premiere) — CNBC
Tournament of Champions (series debut) — Food Network
Twenties (two-episode series debut) — BET
10:30 p.m.
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens — Comedy Central
*times are ET and subject to change
